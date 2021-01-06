Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies subdued, Taiwan dollar firms 1.6%

By Reuters Staff

    Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                   
  Currency                Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen              102.770            102.72      -0.05
  Sing dlr               1.319              1.3176      -0.08
  Taiwan dlr             27.953             28.402      +1.61
  Korean won             1087.500           1087.6      +0.01
  Baht                   29.920              29.94      +0.07
  Peso                   48.058              48.05      -0.02
  Rupiah                 13900.000           13900      +0.00
  Rupee                  73.175             73.175       0.00
  Ringgit                4.015               4.014      -0.02
  Yuan                   6.460               6.455      -0.08
                                                             
  Change so far in 2020                                      
  Currency               Latest bid   End 2020       Pct Move
  Japan yen              102.770            103.24      +0.46
  Sing dlr               1.319              1.3209      +0.17
  Taiwan dlr             27.953             28.483      +1.90
  Korean won             1087.500          1086.20      -0.12
  Baht                   29.920              29.96      +0.13
  Peso                   48.058              48.01      -0.10
  Rupiah                 13900.000           14040      +1.01
  Rupee                  73.175              73.07      -0.15
  Ringgit                4.015              4.0400      +0.62
  Yuan                   6.460              6.5283      +1.05
 
 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
