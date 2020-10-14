Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies subdued; Taiwan dollar gains most

By Reuters Staff

    Oct 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0240 GMT.
        
  Currency      Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                                 day    Move
  Japan yen    105.380        105.47   +0.09
  Sing dlr     1.359          1.3598   +0.03
  Taiwan dlr   28.663          28.92   +0.90
  Korean won   1145.700       1147.1   +0.12
  Baht         31.190          31.15   -0.13
  Peso         48.635         48.709   +0.15
  Rupiah       14700.000       14680   -0.14
  Rupee        73.355         73.355    0.00
  Ringgit      4.144            4.14   -0.10
  Yuan         6.743           6.745   +0.04
                                            
  Change so                                 
 far in 2020                          
  Currency     Latest bid   End 2019     Pct
                                        Move
  Japan yen    105.380        108.61   +3.07
  Sing dlr     1.359          1.3444   -1.10
  Taiwan dlr   28.663         30.106   +5.03
  Korean won   1145.700      1156.40   +0.93
  Baht         31.190          29.91   -4.10
  Peso         48.635          50.65   +4.14
  Rupiah       14700.000       13880   -5.58
  Rupee        73.355          71.38   -2.69
  Ringgit      4.144          4.0890   -1.33
  Yuan         6.743          6.9632   +3.27
 

 (Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)
