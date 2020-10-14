EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies subdued; Taiwan dollar gains most

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0240 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 105.380 105.47 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.359 1.3598 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 28.663 28.92 +0.90 Korean won 1145.700 1147.1 +0.12 Baht 31.190 31.15 -0.13 Peso 48.635 48.709 +0.15 Rupiah 14700.000 14680 -0.14 Rupee 73.355 73.355 0.00 Ringgit 4.144 4.14 -0.10 Yuan 6.743 6.745 +0.04 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 105.380 108.61 +3.07 Sing dlr 1.359 1.3444 -1.10 Taiwan dlr 28.663 30.106 +5.03 Korean won 1145.700 1156.40 +0.93 Baht 31.190 29.91 -4.10 Peso 48.635 50.65 +4.14 Rupiah 14700.000 13880 -5.58 Rupee 73.355 71.38 -2.69 Ringgit 4.144 4.0890 -1.33 Yuan 6.743 6.9632 +3.27 (Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)