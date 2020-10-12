Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies subdued; Taiwan dollar leads gains

By Reuters Staff

    Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
    
    
  Currency      Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                                 day    Move
  Japan yen    105.590        105.59   +0.00
  Sing dlr     1.354          1.3527   -0.11
  Taiwan dlr   28.639         28.966   +1.14
  Korean won   1148.500       1153.3   +0.42
  Baht         31.040          31.05   +0.03
  Peso         48.344          48.35   +0.01
  Rupiah       14670.000       14675   +0.03
  Rupee        73.130          73.13    0.00
  Ringgit      4.135           4.135   +0.00
  Yuan         6.710          6.6932   -0.25
                                            
  Change so                                 
 far in 2020                          
  Currency     Latest bid   End 2019     Pct
                                        Move
  Japan yen    105.590        108.61   +2.86
  Sing dlr     1.354          1.3444   -0.72
  Taiwan dlr   28.639         30.106   +5.12
  Korean won   1148.500      1156.40   +0.69
  Baht         31.040          29.91   -3.64
  Peso         48.344          50.65   +4.77
  Rupiah       14670.000       13880   -5.39
  Rupee        73.130          71.38   -2.39
  Ringgit      4.135          4.0890   -1.11
  Yuan         6.710          6.9632   +3.77
 









 (Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Rashmi Aich)
