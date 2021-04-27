EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies subdued; Taiwan dollar strengthens

April 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0203 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 108.300 108.08 -0.20 Sing dlr 1.327 1.3251 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 27.890 27.959 +0.25 Korean won 1112.300 1113.2 +0.08 Baht 31.460 31.41 -0.16 Peso 48.380 48.33 -0.10 Rupiah 14480.000 14480 0.00 Rupee 74.715 74.715 0.00 Ringgit 4.097 4.096 -0.02 Yuan 6.489 6.4865 -0.04 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 108.300 103.24 -4.67 Sing dlr 1.327 1.3209 -0.42 Taiwan dlr 27.890 28.483 +2.13 Korean won 1112.300 1086.20 -2.35 Baht 31.460 29.96 -4.77 Peso 48.380 48.01 -0.76 Rupiah 14480.000 14040 -3.04 Rupee 74.715 73.07 -2.21 Ringgit 4.097 4.0200 -1.88 Yuan 6.489 6.5283 +0.60 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)