Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies subdued; Taiwan dollar strengthens

    April 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

 CURRENCIES VS U.S.                       
 DOLLAR                             
  Change on the day at                    
        0203 GMT                    
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                               day    Move
  Japan yen   108.300       108.08   -0.20
  Sing dlr    1.327         1.3251   -0.11
  Taiwan dlr  27.890        27.959   +0.25
  Korean won  1112.300      1113.2   +0.08
  Baht        31.460         31.41   -0.16
  Peso        48.380         48.33   -0.10
  Rupiah      14480.000      14480    0.00
  Rupee       74.715        74.715    0.00
  Ringgit     4.097          4.096   -0.02
  Yuan        6.489         6.4865   -0.04
                                          
  Change so far in 2021                   
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020     Pct
                                      Move
  Japan yen   108.300       103.24   -4.67
  Sing dlr    1.327         1.3209   -0.42
  Taiwan dlr  27.890        28.483   +2.13
  Korean won  1112.300     1086.20   -2.35
  Baht        31.460         29.96   -4.77
  Peso        48.380         48.01   -0.76
  Rupiah      14480.000      14040   -3.04
  Rupee       74.715         73.07   -2.21
  Ringgit     4.097         4.0200   -1.88
  Yuan        6.489         6.5283   +0.60
 

 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
