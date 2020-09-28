Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies subdued; Taiwan dollar up most

By Reuters Staff

    Sept 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
  Currency    Latest bid     Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen   105.440        105.6          +0.15
  Sing dlr    1.376          1.3771         +0.09
  Taiwan dlr  29.119         29.276         +0.54
  Korean won  1173.800       1172.3         -0.13
  Baht        31.640         31.61          -0.09
  Peso        48.422         48.47          +0.10
  Rupiah      14850.000      14845          -0.03
  Rupee       73.610         73.61          0.00
  Ringgit     4.166          4.169          +0.07
  Yuan        6.823          6.8220         -0.01
                                            
  Change so far in 2020                     
  Currency    Latest bid     End 2019       Pct Move
  Japan yen   105.440        108.61         +3.01
  Sing dlr    1.376          1.3444         -2.28
  Taiwan dlr  29.119         30.106         +3.39
  Korean won  1173.800       1156.40        -1.48
  Baht        31.640         29.91          -5.47
  Peso        48.422         50.65          +4.60
  Rupiah      14850.000      13880          -6.53
  Rupee       73.610         71.38          -3.03
  Ringgit     4.166          4.0890         -1.85
  Yuan        6.823          6.9632         +2.06
 
 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
