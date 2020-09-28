EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies subdued; Taiwan dollar up most

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.440 105.6 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.376 1.3771 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.119 29.276 +0.54 Korean won 1173.800 1172.3 -0.13 Baht 31.640 31.61 -0.09 Peso 48.422 48.47 +0.10 Rupiah 14850.000 14845 -0.03 Rupee 73.610 73.61 0.00 Ringgit 4.166 4.169 +0.07 Yuan 6.823 6.8220 -0.01 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 105.440 108.61 +3.01 Sing dlr 1.376 1.3444 -2.28 Taiwan dlr 29.119 30.106 +3.39 Korean won 1173.800 1156.40 -1.48 Baht 31.640 29.91 -5.47 Peso 48.422 50.65 +4.60 Rupiah 14850.000 13880 -6.53 Rupee 73.610 71.38 -3.03 Ringgit 4.166 4.0890 -1.85 Yuan 6.823 6.9632 +2.06 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)