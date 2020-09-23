EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies subdued, Taiwanese dollar rises

Sept 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0205 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.140 104.91 -0.22 Sing dlr 1.366 1.3644 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.023 29.202 +0.62 Korean won 1163.400 1165 +0.14 Baht 31.410 31.33 -0.25 Peso 48.468 48.48 +0.02 Rupiah 14755.000 14750 -0.03 Rupee 73.580 73.58 0.00 Ringgit 4.138 4.132 -0.14 Yuan 6.791 6.7818 -0.13 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 105.140 108.61 +3.30 Sing dlr 1.366 1.3444 -1.55 Taiwan dlr 29.023 30.106 +3.73 Korean won 1163.400 1156.40 -0.60 Baht 31.410 29.91 -4.78 Peso 48.468 50.65 +4.50 Rupiah 14755.000 13880 -5.93 Rupee 73.580 71.38 -2.99 Ringgit 4.138 4.0890 -1.18 Yuan 6.791 6.9632 +2.54 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)