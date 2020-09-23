Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies subdued, Taiwanese dollar rises

By Reuters Staff

    Sept 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                          
   Change on the day at                             
          0205 GMT                         
  Currency       Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen     105.140            104.91      -0.22
  Sing dlr      1.366              1.3644      -0.09
  Taiwan dlr    29.023             29.202      +0.62
  Korean won    1163.400             1165      +0.14
  Baht          31.410              31.33      -0.25
  Peso          48.468              48.48      +0.02
  Rupiah        14755.000           14750      -0.03
  Rupee         73.580              73.58       0.00
  Ringgit       4.138               4.132      -0.14
  Yuan          6.791              6.7818      -0.13
                                                    
  Change so                                         
 far in 2020                               
  Currency      Latest bid   End 2019       Pct Move
  Japan yen     105.140            108.61      +3.30
  Sing dlr      1.366              1.3444      -1.55
  Taiwan dlr    29.023             30.106      +3.73
  Korean won    1163.400          1156.40      -0.60
  Baht          31.410              29.91      -4.78
  Peso          48.468              50.65      +4.50
  Rupiah        14755.000           13880      -5.93
  Rupee         73.580              71.38      -2.99
  Ringgit       4.138              4.0890      -1.18
  Yuan          6.791              6.9632      +2.54
 
 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
