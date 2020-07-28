Bonds News
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies up, Taiwan dollar leads gains

    July 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
       
  Currency   Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen    105.360       105.37      +0.01
  Sing dlr     1.377        1.3785      +0.11
 Taiwan dlr    29.260       29.507      +0.84
 Korean won  1,192.100     1,196.1      +0.34
    Peso       49.170       49.12       -0.10
   Rupiah    14,450.000     14,490      +0.28
   Rupee       74.833      74.8325      +0.00
  Ringgit      4.244         4.25       +0.14
    Yuan       6.993        6.998       +0.07
                                           
 Change so far in 2020                     
  Currency   Latest bid    End 2019    Pct Move
 Japan yen    105.360       108.61      +3.08
  Sing dlr     1.377        1.3444      -2.37
 Taiwan dlr    29.260       30.106      +2.89
 Korean won  1,192.100     1,156.40     -2.99
    Peso       49.170       50.65       +3.01
   Rupiah    14,450.000     13,880      -3.94
   Rupee       74.833       71.38       -4.61
  Ringgit      4.244        4.0890      -3.65
    Yuan       6.993        6.9632      -0.42
 
 (Compiled by A K Pranav in Bengaluru)
