EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies up, Taiwan dollar leads gains

July 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.360 105.37 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.377 1.3785 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 29.260 29.507 +0.84 Korean won 1,192.100 1,196.1 +0.34 Peso 49.170 49.12 -0.10 Rupiah 14,450.000 14,490 +0.28 Rupee 74.833 74.8325 +0.00 Ringgit 4.244 4.25 +0.14 Yuan 6.993 6.998 +0.07 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 105.360 108.61 +3.08 Sing dlr 1.377 1.3444 -2.37 Taiwan dlr 29.260 30.106 +2.89 Korean won 1,192.100 1,156.40 -2.99 Peso 49.170 50.65 +3.01 Rupiah 14,450.000 13,880 -3.94 Rupee 74.833 71.38 -4.61 Ringgit 4.244 4.0890 -3.65 Yuan 6.993 6.9632 -0.42 (Compiled by A K Pranav in Bengaluru)