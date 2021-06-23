Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Korean won leads losses

By Reuters Staff

    June 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                               
    Change on the day at   0202 GMT                      
  Currency                 Latest bid   Previous      Pct
                                             day     Move
  Japan yen               110.820         110.64    -0.16
  Sing dlr                1.346           1.3448    -0.07
  Taiwan dlr              28.005          27.962    -0.15
  Korean won              1136.800        1131.9    -0.43
  Baht                    31.760           31.74    -0.06
  Peso                    48.795            48.7    -0.19
  Rupiah                  14400.000        14400    +0.00
  Rupee                   74.365          74.365    +0.00
  Ringgit                 4.164           4.1595    -0.11
  Yuan                    6.481            6.481    -0.00
                                                         
  Change so far in 2021                                  
  Currency                Latest bid   End 2020       Pct
                                                     Move
  Japan yen               110.820         103.24    -6.84
  Sing dlr                1.346           1.3209    -1.85
  Taiwan dlr              28.005          28.483    +1.71
  Korean won              1136.800       1086.20    -4.45
  Baht                    31.760           29.96    -5.67
  Peso                    48.795           48.01    -1.61
  Rupiah                  14400.000        14040    -2.50
  Rupee                   74.365           73.07    -1.75
  Ringgit                 4.164           4.0200    -3.46
  Yuan                    6.481           6.5283    +0.73
 
 (Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)
