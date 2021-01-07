EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Malaysian ringgit leads fall

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.180 103.04 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.319 1.3176 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 27.954 28.407 +1.62 Korean won 1088.500 1085.6 -0.27 Baht 29.920 29.87 -0.17 Peso 48.037 48.03 -0.01 Rupiah 13900.000 13880 -0.14 Rupee 73.100 73.1 0.00 Ringgit 4.025 4.008 -0.42 Yuan 6.461 6.464 +0.05 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 103.180 103.24 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.319 1.3209 +0.17 Taiwan dlr 27.954 28.483 +1.89 Korean won 1088.500 1086.20 -0.21 Baht 29.920 29.96 +0.13 Peso 48.037 48.01 -0.06 Rupiah 13900.000 14040 +1.01 Rupee 73.100 73.07 -0.05 Ringgit 4.025 4.0400 +0.37 Yuan 6.461 6.5283 +1.05 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)