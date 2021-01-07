Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Malaysian ringgit leads fall

By Reuters Staff

    Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                   
  Currency                 Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen               103.180            103.04     -0.14
  Sing dlr                1.319              1.3176     -0.08
  Taiwan dlr              27.954             28.407     +1.62
  Korean won              1088.500           1085.6     -0.27
  Baht                    29.920              29.87     -0.17
  Peso                    48.037              48.03     -0.01
  Rupiah                  13900.000           13880     -0.14
  Rupee                   73.100               73.1      0.00
  Ringgit                 4.025               4.008     -0.42
  Yuan                    6.461               6.464     +0.05
                                                             
  Change so far in 2020                                      
  Currency                Latest bid   End 2020      Pct Move
  Japan yen               103.180            103.24     +0.06
  Sing dlr                1.319              1.3209     +0.17
  Taiwan dlr              27.954             28.483     +1.89
  Korean won              1088.500          1086.20     -0.21
  Baht                    29.920              29.96     +0.13
  Peso                    48.037              48.01     -0.06
  Rupiah                  13900.000           14040     +1.01
  Rupee                   73.100              73.07     -0.05
  Ringgit                 4.025              4.0400     +0.37
  Yuan                    6.461              6.5283     +1.05
 
 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
