EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Philippine peso top loser

June 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0203 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 110.950 110.94 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.346 1.346 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 27.997 28.006 +0.03 Korean won 1134.400 1137.7 +0.29 Baht 31.840 31.82 -0.06 Peso 48.820 48.71 -0.23 Rupiah 14430.000 14430 +0.00 Rupee 74.270 74.27 +0.00 Ringgit 4.163 4.159 -0.10 Yuan 6.477 6.4748 -0.03 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 110.950 103.24 -6.95 Sing dlr 1.346 1.3209 -1.85 Taiwan dlr 27.997 28.483 +1.74 Korean won 1134.400 1086.20 -4.25 Baht 31.840 29.96 -5.90 Peso 48.820 48.01 -1.66 Rupiah 14430.000 14040 -2.70 Rupee 74.270 73.07 -1.62 Ringgit 4.163 4.0200 -3.44 Yuan 6.477 6.5283 +0.80 (Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)