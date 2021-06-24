Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Philippine peso top loser

By Reuters Staff

    June 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                  
    Change on the day at   0203 GMT                         
  Currency                 Latest bid    Previous   Pct Move
                                              day  
  Japan yen              110.950           110.94      -0.01
  Sing dlr               1.346              1.346      +0.01
  Taiwan dlr             27.997            28.006      +0.03
  Korean won             1134.400          1137.7      +0.29
  Baht                   31.840             31.82      -0.06
  Peso                   48.820             48.71      -0.23
  Rupiah                 14430.000          14430      +0.00
  Rupee                  74.270             74.27      +0.00
  Ringgit                4.163              4.159      -0.10
  Yuan                   6.477             6.4748      -0.03
                                                            
  Change so far in 2021                                     
  Currency               Latest bid    End 2020     Pct Move
  Japan yen              110.950           103.24      -6.95
  Sing dlr               1.346             1.3209      -1.85
  Taiwan dlr             27.997            28.483      +1.74
  Korean won             1134.400         1086.20      -4.25
  Baht                   31.840             29.96      -5.90
  Peso                   48.820             48.01      -1.66
  Rupiah                 14430.000          14040      -2.70
  Rupee                  74.270             73.07      -1.62
  Ringgit                4.163             4.0200      -3.44
  Yuan                   6.477             6.5283      +0.80
    

 (Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
