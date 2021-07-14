Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, S.Korean won falls most

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    July 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                      
                                                
   Currency    Latest bid    Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen      110.500        110.61       +0.10
   Sing dlr       1.356         1.355        -0.05
  Taiwan dlr     28.009         27.997       -0.04
  Korean won    1150.200        1145.4       -0.42
     Baht        32.650         32.63        -0.06
     Peso        50.130         50.07        -0.12
    Rupiah      14480.000       14462        -0.12
    Rupee        74.493        74.4925        0.00
   Ringgit        4.199         4.191        -0.19
     Yuan         6.475         6.4685       -0.10
                                                
    Change so far in 2021                       
   Currency    Latest bid      End 2020     Pct Move
  Japan yen      110.500        103.24       -6.57
   Sing dlr       1.356         1.3209       -2.57
  Taiwan dlr     28.009         28.483       +1.69
  Korean won    1150.200       1086.20       -5.56
     Baht        32.650         29.96        -8.24
     Peso        50.130         48.01        -4.23
    Rupiah      14480.000       14040        -3.04
    Rupee        74.493         73.07        -1.92
   Ringgit        4.199         4.0400       -3.79
     Yuan         6.475         6.5283       +0.82
 
 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up