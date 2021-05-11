EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, S.Korean won falls most

May 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0207 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.900 108.78 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.327 1.3255 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 27.816 27.816 0.00 Korean won 1119.200 1113.8 -0.48 Baht 31.090 31.07 -0.06 Peso 47.880 47.82 -0.13 Rupiah 14210.000 14195 -0.11 Rupee 73.350 73.35 0.00 Ringgit 4.112 4.105 -0.17 Yuan 6.425 6.4156 -0.15 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 108.900 103.24 -5.20 Sing dlr 1.327 1.3209 -0.43 Taiwan dlr 27.816 28.483 +2.40 Korean won 1119.200 1086.20 -2.95 Baht 31.090 29.96 -3.63 Peso 47.880 48.01 +0.27 Rupiah 14210.000 14040 -1.20 Rupee 73.350 73.07 -0.39 Ringgit 4.112 4.0200 -2.24 Yuan 6.425 6.5283 +1.61 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)