Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, S.Korean won falls most

By Reuters Staff

    May 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                            
   Change on the day at                               
          0207 GMT                         
  Currency       Latest bid  Previous day     Pct Move
  Japan yen   108.900              108.78        -0.11
  Sing dlr    1.327                1.3255        -0.08
  Taiwan dlr  27.816               27.816         0.00
  Korean won  1119.200             1113.8        -0.48
  Baht        31.090                31.07        -0.06
  Peso        47.880                47.82        -0.13
  Rupiah      14210.000             14195        -0.11
  Rupee       73.350                73.35         0.00
  Ringgit     4.112                 4.105        -0.17
  Yuan        6.425                6.4156        -0.15
                                                      
  Change so                                           
 far in 2021                               
  Currency    Latest bid     End 2020         Pct Move
  Japan yen   108.900              103.24        -5.20
  Sing dlr    1.327                1.3209        -0.43
  Taiwan dlr  27.816               28.483        +2.40
  Korean won  1119.200            1086.20        -2.95
  Baht        31.090                29.96        -3.63
  Peso        47.880                48.01        +0.27
  Rupiah      14210.000             14040        -1.20
  Rupee       73.350                73.07        -0.39
  Ringgit     4.112                4.0200        -2.24
  Yuan        6.425                6.5283        +1.61
 

 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)
