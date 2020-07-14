EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken; S.Korean won leads decline

July 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 107.180 107.26 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.392 1.3899 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 29.468 29.584 +0.39 Korean won 1206.900 1200.9 -0.50 Baht 31.460 31.37 -0.29 Peso 49.530 49.43 -0.20 Rupiah 14345.000 14350 +0.03 Rupee 75.190 75.19 0.00 Ringgit 4.267 4.262 -0.12 Yuan 7.010 6.9980 -0.17 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 107.180 108.61 +1.33 Sing dlr 1.392 1.3444 -3.40 Taiwan dlr 29.468 30.106 +2.17 Korean won 1206.900 1156.40 -4.18 Baht 31.460 29.91 -4.93 Peso 49.530 50.65 +2.26 Rupiah 14345.000 13880 -3.24 Rupee 75.190 71.38 -5.07 Ringgit 4.267 4.0890 -4.17 Yuan 7.010 6.9632 -0.67 (Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)