Bonds News
July 14, 2020 / 2:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken; S.Korean won leads decline

2 Min Read

    July 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
    
    
  Currency     Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                                day    Move
  Japan yen    107.180       107.26   +0.07
  Sing dlr     1.392         1.3899   -0.13
  Taiwan dlr   29.468        29.584   +0.39
  Korean won   1206.900      1200.9   -0.50
  Baht         31.460         31.37   -0.29
  Peso         49.530         49.43   -0.20
  Rupiah       14345.000      14350   +0.03
  Rupee        75.190         75.19    0.00
  Ringgit      4.267          4.262   -0.12
  Yuan         7.010         6.9980   -0.17
                                           
  Change so                                
 far in 2020                         
  Currency     Latest bid  End 2019     Pct
                                       Move
  Japan yen    107.180       108.61   +1.33
  Sing dlr     1.392         1.3444   -3.40
  Taiwan dlr   29.468        30.106   +2.17
  Korean won   1206.900     1156.40   -4.18
  Baht         31.460         29.91   -4.93
  Peso         49.530         50.65   +2.26
  Rupiah       14345.000      13880   -3.24
  Rupee        75.190         71.38   -5.07
  Ringgit      4.267         4.0890   -4.17
  Yuan         7.010         6.9632   -0.67
 
 (Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)
