EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, S.Korean won leads decline

    July 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                         
  Currency      Latest bid   Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen     110.440             110.6     +0.14
  Sing dlr      1.347               1.347     -0.02
  Taiwan dlr    27.930             27.916     -0.05
  Korean won    1136.100           1129.7     -0.56
  Baht          32.290              32.18     -0.34
  Peso          49.700              49.73     +0.06
  Rupiah        14480.000           14465     -0.10
  Rupee         74.543            74.5425      0.00
  Ringgit       4.156               4.154     -0.05
  Yuan          6.473              6.4788     +0.09
                                                   
  Change so far in 2021                            
  Currency      Latest bid   End 2020      Pct Move
  Japan yen     110.440            103.24     -6.52
  Sing dlr      1.347              1.3209     -1.96
  Taiwan dlr    27.930             28.483     +1.98
  Korean won    1136.100          1086.20     -4.39
  Baht          32.290              29.96     -7.22
  Peso          49.700              48.01     -3.40
  Rupiah        14480.000           14040     -3.04
  Rupee         74.543              73.07     -1.98
  Ringgit       4.156              4.0200     -3.27
  Yuan          6.473              6.5283     +0.85
 
 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
