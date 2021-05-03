Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, S.Korean won leads losses

By Reuters Staff

    May 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                     
  Currency                   Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Sing dlr                1.332                1.3301     -0.17
  Taiwan dlr              27.975                27.95     -0.09
  Korean won              1117.800             1112.3     -0.49
  Peso                    48.105                48.23     +0.26
  Rupiah                  14450.000             14440     -0.07
  Rupee                   74.060                74.06      0.00
  Ringgit                 4.103                 4.093     -0.24
                                                               
  Change so far in 2021                                        
  Currency                Latest bid     End 2020      Pct Move
  Japan yen               109.430              103.24     -5.66
  Sing dlr                1.332                1.3209     -0.86
  Taiwan dlr              27.975               28.483     +1.82
  Korean won              1117.800            1086.20     -2.83
  Baht                    31.140                29.96     -3.79
  Peso                    48.105                48.01     -0.20
  Rupiah                  14450.000             14040     -2.84
  Rupee                   74.060                73.07     -1.34
  Ringgit                 4.103                4.0200     -2.02
  Yuan                    6.475                6.5283     +0.83
 
 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
