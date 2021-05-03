EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, S.Korean won leads losses

May 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Sing dlr 1.332 1.3301 -0.17 Taiwan dlr 27.975 27.95 -0.09 Korean won 1117.800 1112.3 -0.49 Peso 48.105 48.23 +0.26 Rupiah 14450.000 14440 -0.07 Rupee 74.060 74.06 0.00 Ringgit 4.103 4.093 -0.24 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.430 103.24 -5.66 Sing dlr 1.332 1.3209 -0.86 Taiwan dlr 27.975 28.483 +1.82 Korean won 1117.800 1086.20 -2.83 Baht 31.140 29.96 -3.79 Peso 48.105 48.01 -0.20 Rupiah 14450.000 14040 -2.84 Rupee 74.060 73.07 -1.34 Ringgit 4.103 4.0200 -2.02 Yuan 6.475 6.5283 +0.83 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)