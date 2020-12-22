EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Taiwanese dollar firms over 1%

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.410 103.3 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.333 1.3323 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 28.129 28.517 +1.38 Korean won 1105.500 1102.7 -0.25 Baht 30.100 30.09 -0.03 Peso 48.070 48.13 +0.12 Rupiah 14120.000 14100 -0.14 Rupee 73.775 73.775 0.00 Ringgit 4.049 4.049 +0.00 Yuan 6.544 6.5501 +0.10 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 103.410 108.61 +5.03 Sing dlr 1.333 1.3444 +0.87 Taiwan dlr 28.129 30.106 +7.03 Korean won 1105.500 1156.40 +4.60 Baht 30.100 29.91 -0.63 Peso 48.070 50.65 +5.37 Rupiah 14120.000 13880 -1.70 Rupee 73.775 71.38 -3.25 Ringgit 4.049 4.0890 +0.99 Yuan 6.544 6.9632 +6.41 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)