Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Taiwanese dollar firms over 1%

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Dec 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.    
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                     
  Currency               Latest bid   Previous day     Pct Move
  Japan yen             103.410              103.3        -0.11
  Sing dlr              1.333               1.3323        -0.04
  Taiwan dlr            28.129              28.517        +1.38
  Korean won            1105.500            1102.7        -0.25
  Baht                  30.100               30.09        -0.03
  Peso                  48.070               48.13        +0.12
  Rupiah                14120.000            14100        -0.14
  Rupee                 73.775              73.775         0.00
  Ringgit               4.049                4.049        +0.00
  Yuan                  6.544               6.5501        +0.10
                                                               
 Change so far in 2020                                         
  Currency              Latest bid   End 2019          Pct Move
  Japan yen             103.410             108.61        +5.03
  Sing dlr              1.333               1.3444        +0.87
  Taiwan dlr            28.129              30.106        +7.03
  Korean won            1105.500           1156.40        +4.60
  Baht                  30.100               29.91        -0.63
  Peso                  48.070               50.65        +5.37
  Rupiah                14120.000            13880        -1.70
  Rupee                 73.775               71.38        -3.25
  Ringgit               4.049               4.0890        +0.99
  Yuan                  6.544               6.9632        +6.41
 
 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up