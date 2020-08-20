Bonds News
August 20, 2020 / 1:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Thai baht falls most

2 Min Read

    Aug 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0153 GMT.
    
    
  Currency        Latest   Previous     Pct
                     bid        day    Move
  Japan yen    106.070        106.1   +0.03
  Sing dlr     1.370         1.3702   -0.01
  Taiwan dlr   29.394        29.508   +0.39
  Korean won   1186.500      1181.2   -0.45
  Baht         31.410         31.23   -0.57
  Peso         48.620         48.64   +0.04
  Rupee        74.820         74.82    0.00
  Yuan         6.924         6.9193   -0.07
                                           
  Change so                                
 far in 2020                         
  Currency     Latest     End 2019      Pct
               bid                     Move
  Japan yen    106.070       108.61   +2.39
  Sing dlr     1.370         1.3444   -1.90
  Taiwan dlr   29.394        30.106   +2.42
  Korean won   1186.500     1156.40   -2.54
  Baht         31.410         29.91   -4.78
  Peso         48.620         50.65   +4.18
  Rupee        74.820         71.38   -4.60
  Yuan         6.924         6.9632   +0.56
 
 (Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)
