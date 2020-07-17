EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken; Thai baht leads declines

July 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 107.230 107.26 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.392 1.3921 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.495 29.596 +0.34 Korean won 1206.500 1205.6 -0.07 Baht 31.740 31.65 -0.28 Peso 49.548 49.52 -0.06 Rupiah 14580.000 14560 -0.14 Rupee 75.188 75.19 0.00 Ringgit 4.270 4.266 -0.09 Yuan 7.004 6.9891 -0.21 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 107.230 108.61 +1.29 Sing dlr 1.392 1.3444 -3.45 Taiwan dlr 29.495 30.106 +2.07 Korean won 1206.500 1156.40 -4.15 Baht 31.740 29.91 -5.77 Peso 49.548 50.65 +2.22 Rupiah 14580.000 13880 -4.80 Rupee 75.188 71.38 -5.06 Ringgit 4.270 4.0890 -4.24 Yuan 7.004 6.9632 -0.58 (Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)