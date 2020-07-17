Bonds News
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken; Thai baht leads declines

    July 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
    
    
  Currency     Latest bid   Previous     Pct
                                 day    Move
  Japan yen    107.230        107.26   +0.03
  Sing dlr     1.392          1.3921   -0.02
  Taiwan dlr   29.495         29.596   +0.34
  Korean won   1206.500       1205.6   -0.07
  Baht         31.740          31.65   -0.28
  Peso         49.548          49.52   -0.06
  Rupiah       14580.000       14560   -0.14
  Rupee        75.188          75.19    0.00
  Ringgit      4.270           4.266   -0.09
  Yuan         7.004          6.9891   -0.21
                                            
  Change so                                 
 far in 2020                          
  Currency     Latest bid  End 2019      Pct
                                        Move
  Japan yen    107.230        108.61   +1.29
  Sing dlr     1.392          1.3444   -3.45
  Taiwan dlr   29.495         30.106   +2.07
  Korean won   1206.500      1156.40   -4.15
  Baht         31.740          29.91   -5.77
  Peso         49.548          50.65   +2.22
  Rupiah       14580.000       13880   -4.80
  Rupee        75.188          71.38   -5.06
  Ringgit      4.270          4.0890   -4.24
  Yuan         7.004          6.9632   -0.58
 
 (Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
