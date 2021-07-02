Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Thai baht leads losses

By Reuters Staff

    July 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                              
   Change on the day at   0201 GMT                      
  Currency                Latest bid   Previous      Pct
                                            day     Move
  Japan yen              111.600          111.5    -0.09
  Sing dlr               1.350           1.3486    -0.13
  Taiwan dlr             27.928          27.904    -0.09
  Korean won             1135.000        1133.1    -0.17
  Baht                   32.160           32.05    -0.34
  Peso                   49.185           49.37    +0.38
  Rupiah                 14500.000        14500    +0.00
  Rupee                  74.563         74.5625    +0.00
  Ringgit                4.164           4.1565    -0.18
  Yuan                   6.477             6.47    -0.10
                                                        
  Change so far in 2021                                 
  Currency               Latest bid   End 2020       Pct
                                                    Move
  Japan yen              111.600         103.24    -7.49
  Sing dlr               1.350           1.3209    -2.18
  Taiwan dlr             27.928          28.483    +1.99
  Korean won             1135.000       1086.20    -4.30
  Baht                   32.160           29.96    -6.84
  Peso                   49.185           48.01    -2.39
  Rupiah                 14500.000        14040    -3.17
  Rupee                  74.563           73.07    -2.01
  Ringgit                4.164           4.0200    -3.46
  Yuan                   6.477           6.5283    +0.80
    

 (Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)
