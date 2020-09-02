EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Thai baht leads losses

Sept 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. Change on the day at 0203 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.060 105.95 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.362 1.3613 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.339 29.521 +0.62 Korean won 1186.700 1183 -0.31 Baht 31.250 31.06 -0.61 Peso 48.610 48.6 -0.02 Rupiah 14600.000 14565 -0.24 Rupee 72.863 72.8625 0.00 Ringgit 4.150 4.14 -0.24 Yuan 6.835 6.8275 -0.11 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 106.060 108.61 +2.40 Sing dlr 1.362 1.3444 -1.26 Taiwan dlr 29.339 30.106 +2.61 Korean won 1186.700 1156.40 -2.55 Baht 31.250 29.91 -4.29 Peso 48.610 50.65 +4.20 Rupiah 14600.000 13880 -4.93 Rupee 72.863 71.38 -2.03 Ringgit 4.150 4.0890 -1.47 Yuan 6.835 6.9632 +1.88 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)