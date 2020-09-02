Bonds News
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Thai baht leads losses

    Sept 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
        
  Change on the day at 0203 GMT                     
   Currency       Latest bid      Previous day  Pct Move
   Japan yen        106.060          105.95      -0.10
   Sing dlr          1.362           1.3613      -0.02
  Taiwan dlr        29.339           29.521      +0.62
  Korean won       1186.700           1183       -0.31
     Baht           31.250           31.06       -0.61
     Peso           48.610            48.6       -0.02
    Rupiah         14600.000         14565       -0.24
     Rupee          72.863          72.8625       0.00
    Ringgit          4.150            4.14       -0.24
     Yuan            6.835           6.8275      -0.11
                                                    
      Change so far in 2020                         
   Currency       Latest bid        End 2019    Pct Move
   Japan yen        106.060          108.61      +2.40
   Sing dlr          1.362           1.3444      -1.26
  Taiwan dlr        29.339           30.106      +2.61
  Korean won       1186.700         1156.40      -2.55
     Baht           31.250           29.91       -4.29
     Peso           48.610           50.65       +4.20
    Rupiah         14600.000         13880       -4.93
     Rupee          72.863           71.38       -2.03
    Ringgit          4.150           4.0890      -1.47
     Yuan            6.835           6.9632      +1.88
 
 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
