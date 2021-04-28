Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken; Thai Baht, S.Korean won top losers

By Reuters Staff

    April 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

 CURRENCIES VS U.S.                       
 DOLLAR                             
  Change on the day at                    
        0204 GMT                    
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                               day    Move
  Japan yen   108.880       108.68   -0.18
  Sing dlr    1.328          1.326   -0.11
  Taiwan dlr  27.867        27.905   +0.14
  Korean won  1112.100      1110.4   -0.15
  Baht        31.430         31.37   -0.19
  Peso        48.422         48.47   +0.10
  Rupiah      14490.000      14480   -0.07
  Rupee       74.650         74.65    0.00
  Ringgit     4.101          4.096   -0.12
  Yuan        6.488          6.483   -0.07
                                          
  Change so far in 2021                   
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020     Pct
                                      Move
  Japan yen   108.880       103.24   -5.18
  Sing dlr    1.328         1.3209   -0.50
  Taiwan dlr  27.867        28.483   +2.21
  Korean won  1112.100     1086.20   -2.33
  Baht        31.430         29.96   -4.68
  Peso        48.422         48.01   -0.85
  Rupiah      14490.000      14040   -3.11
  Rupee       74.650         73.07   -2.12
  Ringgit     4.101         4.0200   -1.98
  Yuan        6.488         6.5283   +0.63
 

 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
