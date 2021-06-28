Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, won, baht lead losses

By Reuters Staff

    June 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.
     Change on the day at 0200 GMT                              
  Currency                   Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen          110.660                   110.77      +0.10
  Sing dlr           1.343                     1.3421      -0.07
  Taiwan dlr         27.885                    27.907      +0.08
  Korean won         1129.900                  1127.7      -0.19
  Baht               31.870                     31.81      -0.19
  Peso               48.595                     48.54      -0.11
  Rupiah             14420.000                  14420      +0.00
  Rupee              74.200                      74.2      +0.00
  Ringgit            4.148                      4.154      +0.14
  Yuan               6.461                      6.455      -0.09
                                                                
  Change so far in                                              
 2021                                                  
  Currency           Latest bid          End 2020       Pct Move
  Japan yen          110.660                   103.24      -6.71
  Sing dlr           1.343                     1.3209      -1.65
  Taiwan dlr         27.885                    28.483      +2.14
  Korean won         1129.900                 1086.20      -3.87
  Baht               31.870                     29.96      -5.99
  Peso               48.595                     48.01      -1.20
  Rupiah             14420.000                  14040      -2.64
  Rupee              74.200                     73.07      -1.53
  Ringgit            4.148                     4.0200      -3.09
  Yuan               6.461                     6.5283      +1.05
 
 (Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)
