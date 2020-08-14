Bonds News
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaker; Taiwan dollar gains

    Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
 Currency                Latest bid   Previous day    Pct Move
 Japan yen               106.960            106.92       -0.04
 Sing dlr                1.373              1.3723       -0.07
 Taiwan dlr              29.411             29.536       +0.43
 Korean won              1186.300           1183.3       -0.25
 Baht                    31.030              31.06       +0.10
 Peso                    48.828              48.86       +0.07
 Rupiah                  14730.000           14700       -0.20
 Rupee                   74.840              74.84        0.00
 Ringgit                 4.194                4.19       -0.10
 Yuan                    6.950              6.9460       -0.06
                                                              
 Change so far in 2020                                        
 Currency                Latest bid  End 2019         Pct Move
 Japan yen               106.960            108.61       +1.54
 Sing dlr                1.373              1.3444       -2.10
 Taiwan dlr              29.411             30.106       +2.36
 Korean won              1186.300          1156.40       -2.52
 Baht                    31.030              29.91       -3.61
 Peso                    48.828              50.65       +3.73
 Rupiah                  14730.000           13880       -5.77
 Rupee                   74.840              71.38       -4.62
 Ringgit                 4.194              4.0890       -2.50
 Yuan                    6.950              6.9632       +0.19
 
 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Aditya Soni)
