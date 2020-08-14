EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaker; Taiwan dollar gains

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3f2vwbA Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.960 106.92 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.373 1.3723 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 29.411 29.536 +0.43 Korean won 1186.300 1183.3 -0.25 Baht 31.030 31.06 +0.10 Peso 48.828 48.86 +0.07 Rupiah 14730.000 14700 -0.20 Rupee 74.840 74.84 0.00 Ringgit 4.194 4.19 -0.10 Yuan 6.950 6.9460 -0.06 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 106.960 108.61 +1.54 Sing dlr 1.373 1.3444 -2.10 Taiwan dlr 29.411 30.106 +2.36 Korean won 1186.300 1156.40 -2.52 Baht 31.030 29.91 -3.61 Peso 48.828 50.65 +3.73 Rupiah 14730.000 13880 -5.77 Rupee 74.840 71.38 -4.62 Ringgit 4.194 4.0890 -2.50 Yuan 6.950 6.9632 +0.19 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)