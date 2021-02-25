Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX flat; Taiwan dollar gains 1.8%

By Reuters Staff

    Feb 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.

 CURRENCIES VS U.S.                       
 DOLLAR                             
  Change on the day at                    
        0216 GMT                    
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                               day    Move
  Japan yen   106.080       105.86   -0.21
  Sing dlr    1.320         1.3193   -0.02
  Taiwan dlr  27.807        28.306   +1.79
  Korean won  1110.600      1112.2   +0.14
  Baht        30.020         30.03   +0.03
  Peso        48.580         48.59   +0.02
  Rupiah      14090.000      14080   -0.07
  Rupee       72.320         72.32    0.00
  Ringgit     4.040           4.04    0.00
  Yuan        6.456         6.4556   -0.01
                                          
  Change so                               
 far in 2021                        
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020     Pct
                                      Move
  Japan yen   106.080       103.24   -2.68
  Sing dlr    1.320         1.3209   +0.11
  Taiwan dlr  27.807        28.483   +2.43
  Korean won  1110.600     1086.20   -2.20
  Baht        30.020         29.96   -0.20
  Peso        48.580         48.01   -1.17
  Rupiah      14090.000      14040   -0.35
  Rupee       72.320         73.07   +1.03
  Ringgit     4.040         4.0200   -0.50
  Yuan        6.456         6.5283   +1.12
 







 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)
