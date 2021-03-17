Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX weaker, Malaysia ringgit eases 0.2%

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    March 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                    
        Change on the day at 0204 GMT                         
  Currency                        Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                                                   day    Move
  Japan yen               109.130               108.98   -0.14
  Sing dlr                1.346                 1.3448   -0.12
  Taiwan dlr              28.288                28.263   -0.09
  Korean won              1131.900              1129.7   -0.19
  Baht                    30.770                 30.75   -0.06
  Peso                    48.625                 48.61   -0.03
  Rupiah                  14400.000              14400    0.00
  Rupee                   72.550                 72.55    0.00
  Ringgit                 4.118                  4.112   -0.15
  Yuan                    6.505                  6.506   +0.02
                                                              
  Change so far in 2021                                       
  Currency                Latest bid          End 2020     Pct
                                                          Move
  Japan yen               109.130               103.24   -5.40
  Sing dlr                1.346                 1.3209   -1.89
  Taiwan dlr              28.288                28.483   +0.69
  Korean won              1131.900             1086.20   -4.04
  Baht                    30.770                 29.96   -2.63
  Peso                    48.625                 48.01   -1.26
  Rupiah                  14400.000              14040   -2.50
  Rupee                   72.550                 73.07   +0.71
  Ringgit                 4.118                 4.0200   -2.38
  Yuan                    6.505                 6.5283   +0.37
 


 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)
