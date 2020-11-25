EMERGING MARKETS-Most stocks, currencies pull back from rally as investors lock in gains

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Most equities, currencies muted following strong gains * Philippines' Oct budget deficit raises concerns about recovery * Thai cenbank gov says speedy rise of baht causes concern By Shruti Sonal Nov 25 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian equities and currencies pared gains on Wednesday as investors pulled back from a rally driven by COVID-19 vaccine progress and the global weakness of the dollar. Higher-yielding currencies have gained strongly against the greenback since Joe Biden was judged to have won the U.S. presidency, spurring action from a number of major central banks to stem gains that hurt competitiveness and growth. Last week, central banks of the Philippines and Indonesia delivered surprise rate cuts, while Thailand's central bank has raised concerns over the speedy rise of the baht. The Singapore dollar, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and Indonesian rupiah trimmed gains on Wednesday to trade flat. The Thai baht edged 0.1% lower. "Asian currencies are running into key technical and psychological resistance levels following strong gains over recent weeks," said Mitul Kotecha, senior EM strategist at TD Securities. "There is likely to be some pause for breath before currencies extend gains," Kotecha said. Stocks across the region have also been gaining in step with Wall Street and other major markets, driven by expectations of more U.S. fiscal stimulus and results suggesting working COVID-19 vaccines may help the world economy recover next year. That rally, however, was running out of steam across markets, and Singapore and Indonesia both reversed course to trade in the red by 0657 GMT, while Thai shares pulled back from steep gains to trade 0.4% higher. "The rally has been a bit overstretched and what we're seeing now is a pullback," said Joel Ng, a Singapore-based analyst at KGI Securities. The Philippine bourse declined 1.5% after the country reported a budget deficit of 61.4 billion pesos ($1.28 billion) for October, raising concerns about its road to recovery. With government spending likely negative in the last three months of 2020, fourth-quarter GDP will likely post a more severe downturn from the 11.5% contraction in the third quarter, analysts at ING warned. Bucking the trend, Malaysian equities held on to a near 1% climb, with financials leading the gains. A rise in Malaysian palm oil futures after consecutive sessions of sharp losses also lifted index heavyweights such as Sime Darby and Genting Bhd. Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0741 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD % % % Japan +0.00 +4.00 0.50 11.16 China <CNY=CFX +0.20 +5.82 -1.19 10.24 S> India +0.06 -3.49 -0.32 6.94 Indones -0.07 -1.91 -0.44 -9.90 ia Malaysi -0.05 +0.05 1.03 0.37 a Philipp +0.07 +5.29 -1.51 -10.41 ines S.Korea <KRW=KFT +0.34 +4.28 -0.62 18.38 C> Singapo -0.03 +0.15 -0.84 -11.03 re Taiwan +1.14 +5.62 -0.49 14.52 Thailan -0.03 -1.45 0.32 -11.00 d ($1 = 48.1170 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)