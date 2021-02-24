Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Nerves over high valuations, inflation outlook pressure Asian stocks

    * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
    * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3f2vwbA
    * Asian stocks lose momentum as valuation, inflation woes
persist
    * Asian bond yields dip after Powell comments
    * Outlook for EM Asia bonds still bearish - DBS
    * Singapore stock index jumps on banking gains after OCBC
result

    By Rashmi Ashok
    Feb 24 (Reuters) - Most Asian equities fell on Wednesday,
shedding early gains, as investors continued to worry about
overvalued emerging market assets and a higher inflation outlook
even as the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve pushed back on
inflation concerns.
    Philippine's index saw the biggest fall in emerging
Asia, shedding 1.2%, as sentiment remained weak after COVID-19
restrictions in its capital were extended earlier this week. 
    The Asia-ex Japan index eased 1%, reversing
an earlier rise of 0.3%. 
    U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell soothed
inflation concerns and reiterated an accommodative policy stance
in a speech before Congress, saying the central bank would move
carefully, patiently, and with a lot of advance warning before
changing any policy settings.
    Some U.S. indexes pared losses overnight on his comments,
but confidence fizzled out in Asian trading hours.
    "I think Chair Powell did as much as he could in terms of
dampening down on expectations of tapering, without introducing
new steps. The reality is that the market is nervous
regardless," said Mitul Kotecha, a strategist at TD Securities.
    He said higher U.S. real yields and "froth" in some sectors
were fuelling concerns of a deeper correction.  
    "There has been a strong run up in Asian equity markets over
recent months and after such gains the temptation to lock in
gains especially given the higher discounting factor, is high,"
he added.  
    Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields ticked lower after Powell's
comments, and Asian bond yields followed suit. 
    The yield of Indonesia's 10-year bonds, a local
favourite, inched down to 6.560% from a high of 6.754% hit on
Tuesday, but still remained above three-month highs.
    "Year to date, the global reflation rally has turned out to
be less broad-based than we had expected. Inflation and
commodities have performed strongly, but EM Asia bonds'
participation in the global reflation rally has been limited,"
analysts at DBS wrote. 
    "Now that we are also getting a quickening in pace of U.S.
curve steepening and seeing U.S. real rates breaking higher, the
global setup is turning increasingly bearish for EM Asia bonds."
    Bucking the trend, Singapore's stock index rose 1.6%
after Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp reported a
smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly profit and growth in
its wealth business. OCBC is the second-biggest lender listed in
 Singapore's stock market. nL1N2KT3HA]
    OCBC's shares rose 3.1%, while larger peer DBS Group's
 shares topped gains on the index with a 3.2% rise.
Shares of United Overseas Bank which is set to report
results on Thursday, rose 1.9%. 
    Continued curbs in Manila announced earlier this week
continued to put pressure on Philippine's equity index
after a lacklustre session on Tuesday, with consumer stocks
leading losses.
     Food and beverage maker Universal Robina fell
5.6%, while conglomerate San Miguel, with beverage to
refining operations, lost 3.1%. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
    ** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index
include PETRONAS Chemicals Group Bhd up 3.07% and
Genting Bhd up 2.37%
    ** Top losers on Thailand's SETI include Jutha
Maritime PCL down 12.61% and Samart Digital PCL
 down 10.34%
    ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 7.4 basis
points at 6.574%​​ while Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is
down 0.1 basis points at 2.989%​​ 
    

  Asia stock indexes and                              
 currencies at   0424 GMT                        
 COUNTRY  FX RIC        FX     FX  INDE  STOCKS  STOCK
                     DAILY  YTD %     X   DAILY  S YTD
                         %                    %      %
 Japan               -0.25  -2.14  <.N2   -0.92   8.87
                                   25>           
 China    <CNY=CFX   +0.04  +1.03  <.SS   -1.55   3.08
          S>                       EC>           
 India               +0.00  +0.84  <.NS    0.51   5.72
                                   EI>           
 Indones             +0.07  -0.28  <.JK   -0.26   4.64
 ia                                SE>           
 Malaysi             +0.10  -0.45  <.KL    0.42  -3.41
 a                                 SE>           
 Philipp             -0.21  -1.38  <.PS   -0.87  -5.39
 ines                              I>            
 S.Korea  <KRW=KFT   -0.02  -2.21  <.KS   -0.84   5.94
          C>                       11>           
 Singapo             +0.03  +0.10  <.ST    1.31   2.98
 re                                I>            
 Taiwan              +1.62  +2.27  <.TW   -0.90  10.60
                                   II>           
 Thailan             +0.00  -0.20  <.SE   -0.33   3.20
 d                                 TI>           
 


 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana
Nicolaci da Costa)
