EMERGING MARKETS-Nerves over high valuations, inflation outlook pressure Asian stocks

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3f2vwbA * Asian stocks lose momentum as valuation, inflation woes persist * Asian bond yields dip after Powell comments * Outlook for EM Asia bonds still bearish - DBS * Singapore stock index jumps on banking gains after OCBC result By Rashmi Ashok Feb 24 (Reuters) - Most Asian equities fell on Wednesday, shedding early gains, as investors continued to worry about overvalued emerging market assets and a higher inflation outlook even as the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve pushed back on inflation concerns. Philippine's index saw the biggest fall in emerging Asia, shedding 1.2%, as sentiment remained weak after COVID-19 restrictions in its capital were extended earlier this week. The Asia-ex Japan index eased 1%, reversing an earlier rise of 0.3%. U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell soothed inflation concerns and reiterated an accommodative policy stance in a speech before Congress, saying the central bank would move carefully, patiently, and with a lot of advance warning before changing any policy settings. Some U.S. indexes pared losses overnight on his comments, but confidence fizzled out in Asian trading hours. "I think Chair Powell did as much as he could in terms of dampening down on expectations of tapering, without introducing new steps. The reality is that the market is nervous regardless," said Mitul Kotecha, a strategist at TD Securities. He said higher U.S. real yields and "froth" in some sectors were fuelling concerns of a deeper correction. "There has been a strong run up in Asian equity markets over recent months and after such gains the temptation to lock in gains especially given the higher discounting factor, is high," he added. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields ticked lower after Powell's comments, and Asian bond yields followed suit. The yield of Indonesia's 10-year bonds, a local favourite, inched down to 6.560% from a high of 6.754% hit on Tuesday, but still remained above three-month highs. "Year to date, the global reflation rally has turned out to be less broad-based than we had expected. Inflation and commodities have performed strongly, but EM Asia bonds' participation in the global reflation rally has been limited," analysts at DBS wrote. "Now that we are also getting a quickening in pace of U.S. curve steepening and seeing U.S. real rates breaking higher, the global setup is turning increasingly bearish for EM Asia bonds." Bucking the trend, Singapore's stock index rose 1.6% after Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp reported a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly profit and growth in its wealth business. OCBC is the second-biggest lender listed in Singapore's stock market. nL1N2KT3HA] OCBC's shares rose 3.1%, while larger peer DBS Group's shares topped gains on the index with a 3.2% rise. Shares of United Overseas Bank which is set to report results on Thursday, rose 1.9%. Continued curbs in Manila announced earlier this week continued to put pressure on Philippine's equity index after a lacklustre session on Tuesday, with consumer stocks leading losses. Food and beverage maker Universal Robina fell 5.6%, while conglomerate San Miguel, with beverage to refining operations, lost 3.1%. HIGHLIGHTS ** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index include PETRONAS Chemicals Group Bhd up 3.07% and Genting Bhd up 2.37% ** Top losers on Thailand's SETI include Jutha Maritime PCL down 12.61% and Samart Digital PCL down 10.34% ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 7.4 basis points at 6.574%​​ while Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is down 0.1 basis points at 2.989%​​ Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0424 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD % % % Japan -0.25 -2.14 <.N2 -0.92 8.87 25> China <CNY=CFX +0.04 +1.03 <.SS -1.55 3.08 S> EC> India +0.00 +0.84 <.NS 0.51 5.72 EI> Indones +0.07 -0.28 <.JK -0.26 4.64 ia SE> Malaysi +0.10 -0.45 <.KL 0.42 -3.41 a SE> Philipp -0.21 -1.38 <.PS -0.87 -5.39 ines I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT -0.02 -2.21 <.KS -0.84 5.94 C> 11> Singapo +0.03 +0.10 <.ST 1.31 2.98 re I> Taiwan +1.62 +2.27 <.TW -0.90 10.60 II> Thailan +0.00 -0.20 <.SE -0.33 3.20 d TI> (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)