Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso and Japanese yen edge higher; Most other Asian FX flat

By Reuters Staff

    April 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

  Change on the day at 0202 GMT                         
  Currency            Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen   110.580                   110.71     +0.12
  Sing dlr    1.345                     1.3457     +0.05
  Korean won  1127.100                  1127.5     +0.04
  Baht        31.280                     31.29     +0.03
  Peso        48.485                    48.547     +0.13
  Rupiah      14510.000                  14520     +0.07
  Rupee       73.105                    73.105      0.00
  Ringgit     4.138                      4.138      0.00
                                                        
  Change so far in 2021                                 
  Currency    Latest bid          End 2020      Pct Move
  Japan yen   110.580                   103.24     -6.64
  Sing dlr    1.345                     1.3209     -1.79
  Korean won  1127.100                 1086.20     -3.63
  Baht        31.280                     29.96     -4.22
  Peso        48.485                     48.01     -0.98
  Rupiah      14510.000                  14040     -3.24
  Rupee       73.105                     73.07     -0.05
  Ringgit     4.138                     4.0200     -2.85
 
 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)
