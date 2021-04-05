EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso and Japanese yen edge higher; Most other Asian FX flat

April 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT. Change on the day at 0202 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.580 110.71 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.345 1.3457 +0.05 Korean won 1127.100 1127.5 +0.04 Baht 31.280 31.29 +0.03 Peso 48.485 48.547 +0.13 Rupiah 14510.000 14520 +0.07 Rupee 73.105 73.105 0.00 Ringgit 4.138 4.138 0.00 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 110.580 103.24 -6.64 Sing dlr 1.345 1.3209 -1.79 Korean won 1127.100 1086.20 -3.63 Baht 31.280 29.96 -4.22 Peso 48.485 48.01 -0.98 Rupiah 14510.000 14040 -3.24 Rupee 73.105 73.07 -0.05 Ringgit 4.138 4.0200 -2.85 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)