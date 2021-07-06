Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso hits 11-month low, stocks drop on high inflation, low growth woes

By Anushka Trivedi

    * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
    * BSP to stay dovish for longer - analysts
    * Singapore stocks up 1%
    * China shares decline 

    July 6 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks and the peso declined
on Tuesday as investors fretted over a worrying combination of
accelerating inflation and an economic recession.
    The peso fell 0.3% to 49.48, while stocks
dropped 0.4% as data showed the consumer price index (CPI) for
May rose 4.1% and the six-month average of 4.4% came in above
the central bank's target band of 2%-4% for 2021.
   The peso hobbled near one-year lows while its peers made only
minor gains as rising crude prices weighed on currencies of most
oil importers in the region. The Indonesian rupiah and
the Singapore dollar ticked up 0.1% each. 
    Like its Asian counterparts, the peso had been on a
downtrend since the Federal Reserve's June meeting when it
surprised markets with a hawkish shift.
    Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING, said the peso was on
the back foot as economic data continued to point to a sluggish
recovery even as the country reeled with a high virus case load.
    The Southeast Asian nation in May lowered its economic
growth targets for this year and next after a
deeper-than-expected contraction in gross domestic product in
the first quarter.     
    In other markets, Singapore stocks rallied 1% with
travel and leisure firms leading gains as the city-state's
gradual pullback from virus curbs and fast paced vaccination
fuelled hopes of a solid economic recovery.
    Citi analysts in a note predicted GDP growth of 7% in the
second half, aided by exports as broader economic activity in
Singapore reached pre-COVID levels earlier than expected.
    Thai stocks rose 0.7%, shrugging off news the
country's government was considering tax on share sales by
individual investors.
    Elsewhere, in a key policy meeting, Reserve Bank of
Australia said it would pare back its bond buying programme as
the country's economy continued to strengthen.

    
    HIGHLIGHTS
    
    ** FOMC June meeting minutes awaited on Wednesday
    ** Thai exports seen rising more than 7% y/y in Q3 -
shippers
    ** China's shares fall 0.5% amid concerns over
crackdown on tech companies. 
 Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0452 GMT                                           
 COUNTRY      FX RIC       FX DAILY %    FX YTD %    INDEX   STOCKS DAILY %  STOCKS YTD %
 Japan                          +0.13       -6.84                      0.35          4.57
 China                          +0.01       +1.01                     -0.53          1.23
 India                          +0.04       -1.62                      0.17         13.44
 Indonesia                      +0.11       -2.90                      0.51          0.96
 Malaysia                       +0.04       -3.19                      0.08         -5.75
 Philippines                    -0.27       -2.97                     -0.52         -1.96
 S.Korea                        +0.04       -3.99                      0.43         15.10
 Singapore                      +0.09       -1.71                      1.18         11.75
 Taiwan                         -0.00       +2.03                      0.05         21.69
 Thailand                       -0.03       -6.72                      0.83          9.87
 


 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
