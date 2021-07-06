Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso hits 11-month low, stocks fall on subdued growth woes

By Anushka Trivedi

    * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
    * Singapore shares rally over 1%
    * S. Korea stocks hit record closing high

    July 6 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks and the peso declined on Tuesday, as investors fretted
over a double whammy of stubbornly high inflation and an economic recession, while Singapore
shares rallied to a more than one-month high.
    The peso fell 0.2% to 49.43, while stocks shed 0.6% as data showed the
consumer price index (CPI) for June rose 4.1% and the six-month average of 4.4% came in above
the central bank's target band of 2%-4% for 2021.
    The peso languished near one-year lows, while its peers firmed against a subdued dollar. But
rising crude prices weighed on currencies of most oil importers in the region, capping further
gains. 
    The Indonesian rupiah, the South Korean won and Singapore's dollar
edged up between 0.1% and 0.2%.
    In line with its Asian counterparts, the peso had been on a downtrend since the U.S. Federal
Reserve's June meeting when it surprised markets with a hawkish shift hint, but its drop was
more pronounced due to consistently weak economic indicators.
    Even if the inflation numbers moderate in the next few months, they will still remain near
the upper end of the target by the end of the year, said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ
Bank (Singapore).
    "High inflation, together with recent deterioration in Philippines' trade balance is a key
reason why the peso has been under pressure lately."
    The Southeast Asian nation, which downgraded its growth forecast for this year and the next
in May, saw its trade deficit balloon to $2.7 billion in April from $499 million a year ago as
coronavirus lockdowns whacked demand and hindered shipments.
    
    In a stark contrast, Singapore stocks jumped 1.5% with travel and property firms
leading gains as the city-state's gradual pullback from coronavirus curbs and fast-paced
vaccination drives fuelled hopes of a solid economic recovery.
    Citi analysts in a note predicted economic growth of 7% in the second half, aided by exports
as broader activity in Singapore reached pre-COVID levels earlier than expected.    
    Thai stocks rose 0.7%, shrugging off news that the country's government was
considering tax on share sales by individual investors.
    Elsewhere, South Korea's KOSPI hit a record closing high ahead of expected blowout
preliminary earnings from chip giant Samsung Electronics.
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
    
    ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 5.4 basis points at 6.589%
    ** FOMC June meeting minutes awaited on Wednesday
    ** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include: Keppel DC REIT up 3.2% and
Singapore Airlines Ltd up 3% 
    
 Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0734 GMT                                            
 COUNTRY         FX RIC       FX DAILY %   FX YTD %     INDEX  STOCKS DAILY %   STOCKS YTD
                                                                                         %
 Japan                             +0.08      -6.88                      0.16         4.37
 China                             +0.04      +1.04                     -0.11         1.65
 India                             -0.07      -1.73                      0.34        13.63
 Indonesia                         +0.04      -2.97                      0.65         1.09
 Malaysia                          +0.13      -3.10                     -0.04        -5.86
 Philippines                       -0.24      -2.95                     -0.62        -2.06
 S.Korea                           +0.19      -3.85                      0.36        15.03
 Singapore                         +0.16      -1.64                      1.28        11.86
 Taiwan                            +0.03      +2.07                     -0.03        21.59
 Thailand                          +0.03      -6.67                      0.71         9.74
 
    
 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
