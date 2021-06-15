EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso leads losses as most Asian currencies slip

June 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.140 110.06 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.327 1.3262 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 27.635 27.631 -0.01 Korean won 1118.300 1116.7 -0.14 Baht 31.120 31.12 +0.00 Peso 47.930 47.745 -0.39 Rupiah 14210.000 14200 -0.07 Rupee 73.270 73.27 0.00 Ringgit 4.111 4.113 +0.05 Yuan 6.407 6.398 -0.14 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 110.140 103.24 -6.26 Sing dlr 1.327 1.3209 -0.49 Taiwan dlr 27.635 28.483 +3.07 Korean won 1118.300 1086.20 -2.87 Baht 31.120 29.96 -3.73 Peso 47.930 48.01 +0.17 Rupiah 14210.000 14040 -1.20 Rupee 73.270 73.07 -0.28 Ringgit 4.111 4.0400 -1.73 Yuan 6.407 6.5283 +1.89 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)