Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso leads losses as most Asian currencies slip

By Reuters Staff

    June 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                    
                                              
   Currency    Latest bid   Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen     110.140        110.06       -0.07
   Sing dlr      1.327         1.3262       -0.09
  Taiwan dlr     27.635        27.631       -0.01
  Korean won    1118.300       1116.7       -0.14
     Baht        31.120        31.12        +0.00
     Peso        47.930        47.745       -0.39
    Rupiah     14210.000       14200        -0.07
    Rupee        73.270        73.27        0.00
   Ringgit       4.111         4.113        +0.05
     Yuan        6.407         6.398        -0.14
                                              
   Change so far in 2021                      
   Currency    Latest bid     End 2020    Pct Move
  Japan yen     110.140        103.24       -6.26
   Sing dlr      1.327         1.3209       -0.49
  Taiwan dlr     27.635        28.483       +3.07
  Korean won    1118.300      1086.20       -2.87
     Baht        31.120        29.96        -3.73
     Peso        47.930        48.01        +0.17
    Rupiah     14210.000       14040        -1.20
    Rupee        73.270        73.07        -0.28
   Ringgit       4.111         4.0400       -1.73
     Yuan        6.407         6.5283       +1.89
 
 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
