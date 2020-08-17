Bonds News
August 17, 2020 / 8:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine shares bounce, slowdown fears hit Thai stocks

Shriya Ramakrishnan

5 Min Read

    * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
    * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3f2vwbA
    * Chinese, Indian shares gain the most
    * Thai stocks hit two-week low
    * Indonesia, South Korea shut for holiday

    By Shriya Ramakrishnan
    Aug 17 (Reuters) - Philippine shares reversed early losses
on Monday, but investors remained cautious ahead of a decision
on whether to ease quarantine restrictions and over concerns
that a substantial pick up in economic activity will take time.
    Manila's benchmark stock index closed 0.1% lower
after falling as much as 1.1% earlier in the day, as investors
picked up beaten down blue-chip real estate stocks while the
peso gained 0.2% against a broadly weaker U.S. dollar.  
    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is set to announce on
Monday his decision whether to extend or ease strict quarantine
measures that were reinstated in and around the capital Manila
in mid-August to stem the rise in new coronavirus cases.
    "Investors are still wary of the efficiency of the
government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jennifer
Lomboy, a fund manager at First Metro Asset Management.
    "Daily cases are still elevated but economic activities need
to resume soon as strict lockdowns have heavily impacted
household income and businesses' profitability."
    In Thailand, the baht weakened 0.2% and shares
 fell more than half a percent, as a double whammy of
political protests and data showing the economy shrank by 12.2%
in the second quarter added to the government's headaches.

    Chinese shares stood out with gains of over 2%, as
the country's central bank provided more medium-term loans to
the financial system and as shares of securities brokers rose in
anticipation of reforms and consolidation. 
    Indian shares were also among the top performers, as
markets cheered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance on mass
production of COVID-19 vaccines and more infrastructure
spending.
    Investors will also focus on central bank meetings this week
in Indonesia and the Philippines. 
    A majority of economists polled by Reuters expect Bank
Indonesia to keep its main policy rate unchanged when it
concludes its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, after cutting
it four times so far this year.
    Analysts also expect the Philippine central bank to keep
rates steady especially after Governor Benjamin Diokno signalled
key rates could remain unchanged for the rest of the year.

    Financial markets in South Korea and Indonesia were closed
for holidays.
    
    HIGHLIGHTS:
    ** Top losers on Thailand's SETI include Thai-German
Products PCL down 14.29% at 0.06 baht; Thai Film
Industries PCL down 13.33% at 0.13 baht
    ** In the Philippines, top index gainers are Alliance Global
Group Inc up 6.47% at 6.25 peso, GT Capital Holdings
Inc up 5.74% at 424 peso, JG Summit Holdings Inc
 up ​ 4.4% at 64 peso
    ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are down 3
basis points at 1.3%
    
    
  Asia stock indexes and                                        
 currencies at   0749 GMT                                 
 COUNTRY   FX RIC          FX  FX YTD    INDEX    STOCKS  STOCKS
                      DAILY %       %            DAILY %   YTD %
 Japan                  +0.10   +2.00              -0.83   -2.37
 China     <CNY=CFXS    +0.11   +0.30               2.34   12.74
           >                                              
 India                  +0.01   -4.69               0.34   -7.82
 Malaysia               +0.02   -2.41              -0.49   -2.00
 Philippi               +0.17   +4.18              -0.13  -22.35
 nes                                                      
 Singapor               +0.05   -1.85              -0.22  -20.08
 e                                                        
 Taiwan                 +0.47   +2.39               1.26    7.99
 Thailand               -0.16   -4.04              -0.62  -16.52
 
    
    

($1 = 48.5900 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shailesh Kuber)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below