EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine shares trail as vaccine hopes lift Asia

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3f2vwbA * Jakarta stocks track best day in nearly 2 weeks * Singapore stocks, Thai baht snap 3-day losing run By Shashwat Awasthi July 21 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks slipped on Tuesday as a surge in local coronavirus cases gnawed at investor sentiment, while most other emerging Asian markets found support from promising data for three potential COVID-19 vaccines. Indonesian and Thai stocks rebounded after Monday's drop, adding roughly 1% each, with the flood of capital searching for higher yields globally overcoming fears about rising coronavirus infections and political uncertainty in Bangkok. Hopes that the early print from the vaccine trials meant an effective tool against the virus was on the way, and news of a European deal on a massive stimulus plan, led dealers away from the U.S. dollar towards perceived riskier assets. Taiwan's dollar and South Korea's won outshone peers, their respective share markets climbed 2% and 1.5%, and other assets across most of the region traded higher. Stocks in Singapore rose half a percent after three straight sessions of losses. Manila's benchmark share index missed out on broader gains after the country on Monday reported more than a thousand new coronavirus infections for a fifth straight day. The index, which has already shed more than a fifth of its value so far this year, gave up as much as 0.8%. The peso was roughly unchanged. "The market is still weak despite the government's announcement today that it is not keen on imposing stricter quarantine measures in the capital and upbeat sentiment from vaccine prospects and stimulus across Asia," said Jennifer Mae V. Lomboy, a fixed income fund manager at First Metro Asset Management. Investors were likely to remain on the sidelines ahead of next Monday's State of the Nation address by President Rodrigo Duterte, she said. In Thailand, Labour Minister Chatumongol Sonakul on Monday became the sixth minister to quit Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government since last week, while protests against the government and the army ramped up. Maybank analysts said these developments may continue to pose drags on the baht, and suggested a recovery in the currency may be constrained for now. The baht still snapped a three-day losing streak to rise 0.3%. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is down 1.3 basis points at 2.732% ** Top gainers on Thailand's SETI include Thai Film Industries up 20%, TWZ Corporation up 16.67% and B-52 Capital PCL up 12.5% ** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index include Indofarma Tbk up 23.65%, Kimia Farma Tbk up 23.64% and Pelat Timah Nusantara Tbk up ​18.18% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0357 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.02 +1.30 0.60 -3.40 China -0.02 -0.43 0.07 8.74 India -0.24 -4.73 0.94 -8.57 Indonesia +0.07 -5.58 0.88 -19.11 Malaysia +0.05 -4.01 0.42 0.47 Philippines -0.01 +2.73 -0.31 -21.54 S.Korea +0.47 -3.44 1.51 1.54 Singapore -0.12 -3.30 0.44 -18.47 Taiwan +0.49 +2.33 1.89 3.39 Thailand +0.22 -5.71 1.07 -13.11 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Pranav A K in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)