EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine stocks drop on virus fears, banks drag Malaysian shares

Philippine shares fell more than 1% on Monday as travel curbs were extended after the first case of a more contagious COVID-19 variant emerged, while bank stocks led Malaysian shares lower on expectations of an interest rate cut this week. Trading across other emerging Asian stocks markets remained subdued despite a better-than-expected economic reading from China, the region's largest trade partner, as weaker U.S. retail sales and rising global coronavirus cases kept investors cautious. Shares in Manila dropped as much as 1.1% and the peso dipped after the Philippines extended a ban on travellers from more than 30 countries. The Southeast Asian country, which has among the greatest number of coronavirus cases in Asia, recorded its first case last week of a highly contagious new variant that was first found in Britain. Philippine senators on Friday questioned the government's preference for the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine after latest data showed it has a lower efficacy rate than others. An opinion poll also showed less than a third of Filipinos are willing to get inoculated, as many have voiced concerns over the safety of vaccines. "Despite approvals for securing vaccines, it appears that there is much apprehension about the choice of vaccine, not to mention general distrust among the population," said a Manila-based analyst at a global financial firm, who wished to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the matter. "Without a vaccine, the economy is expected to struggle given reliance on household spending to drive growth." In currency markets, the South Korean won and the Indonesian rupiah led declines as weaker U.S. economic data lifted the greenback's appeal. Malaysian shares dropped 1.1%, with banking stocks accounting for a major chunk of the losses. The ringgit weakened 0.3%, tracking a drop in crude prices, one of Malaysia's top exports. Mizuho Bank analysts expect Malaysia's central bank to cut its key policy rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, bringing it to 1.50%, as the recently announced state of emergency and movement restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 is expected to weigh on growth outlook. Stocks in Thailand extended declines after the country's central bank warned it might cut its growth forecast for this year, while a drop in shares of index heavyweight Samsung Electronics pressured South Korea's KOSPI. . "Asian equities anyway look overbought in the short term, and we are probably seeing some consolidation. It doesn't necessarily mean there is a renewed wave of pessimism, but just some healthy correction," said Mitul Kotecha, senior EM strategist at TD Securities. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are down 3 basis points at 1.24% ** Top losers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index include Genting Bhd down 3.02% at 4.17 ringgit; CIMB Group Holdings Bhd down 2.93% at 3.98 ringgit ** In the Philippines, top index losers are Robinsons Land Corp down 3.42% at 21.2 pesos; BDO Unibank Inc down -2.41% at 109.3 pesos Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0453 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY YTD % % Japan +0.13 -0.48 -1.03 2.85 China <CNY=CFXS -0.11 +0.61 0.70 3.40 > India -0.22 -0.22 -0.72 2.49 Indonesi -0.43 -0.21 0.54 7.17 a Malaysia -0.27 -0.64 -1.06 -1.08 Philippi -0.03 -0.09 -0.92 0.45 nes S.Korea <KRW=KFTC -0.58 -1.77 -1.45 5.83 > Singapor -0.20 -0.86 -0.72 4.90 e Taiwan +1.78 +1.79 -0.58 5.39 Thailand -0.30 -0.50 -0.70 4.08