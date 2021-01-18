Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine stocks drop on virus fears, banks drag Malaysian shares

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

    * Philippine shares hit more than one-week low 
    * Thai shares set for third straight day of losses
    * Asian FX struggle to make headway as U.S. dollar holds
gains  

    Jan 18 (Reuters) - Philippine shares fell more than 1% on
Monday as travel curbs were extended after the first case of a
more contagious COVID-19 variant emerged, while bank stocks led
Malaysian shares lower on expectations of an interest rate cut
this week.
    Trading across other emerging Asian stocks markets remained
subdued despite a better-than-expected economic reading from
China, the region's largest trade partner, as weaker U.S. retail
sales and rising global coronavirus cases kept investors
cautious.
    Shares in Manila dropped as much as 1.1% and the peso
 dipped after the Philippines extended a ban on travellers
from more than 30 countries.
    The Southeast Asian country, which has among the greatest
number of coronavirus cases in Asia, recorded its first case
last week of a highly contagious new variant that was first
found in Britain.  
     Philippine senators on Friday questioned the government's
preference for the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine after latest data
showed it has a lower efficacy rate than others. An opinion poll
also showed less than a third of Filipinos are willing to get
inoculated, as many have voiced concerns over the safety of
vaccines.
    "Despite approvals for securing vaccines, it appears that
there is much apprehension about the choice of vaccine, not to
mention general distrust among the population," said a
Manila-based analyst at a global financial firm, who wished to
remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the matter.
"Without a vaccine, the economy is expected to struggle given
reliance on household spending to drive growth." 
    In currency markets, the South Korean won and the
Indonesian rupiah led declines as weaker U.S. economic
data lifted the greenback's appeal. 
    Malaysian shares dropped 1.1%, with banking stocks
accounting for a major chunk of the losses. The ringgit
weakened 0.3%, tracking a drop in crude prices, one of
Malaysia's top exports.
    Mizuho Bank analysts expect Malaysia's central bank to cut
its key policy rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, bringing it
to 1.50%, as the recently announced state of emergency and
movement restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 is expected
to weigh on growth outlook.
    Stocks in Thailand extended declines after the
country's central bank warned it might cut its growth forecast
for this year, while a drop in shares of index heavyweight
Samsung Electronics pressured South Korea's KOSPI.
.
    "Asian equities anyway look overbought in the short term,
and we are probably seeing some consolidation. It doesn't
necessarily mean there is a renewed wave of pessimism, but just
some healthy correction," said Mitul Kotecha, senior EM
strategist at TD Securities.
    
    HIGHLIGHTS:
    ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are down 3
basis points at 1.24%
    ** Top losers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index
include Genting Bhd down 3.02% at 4.17 ringgit; CIMB
Group Holdings Bhd down 2.93% at 3.98 ringgit
    ** In the Philippines, top index losers are Robinsons Land
Corp down 3.42% at 21.2 pesos; BDO Unibank Inc
down -2.41% at 109.3 pesos
    
    
  Asia stock indexes and                                      
 currencies at   0453 GMT                               
 COUNTRY   FX RIC          FX     FX     INDEX  STOCKS  STOCKS
                      DAILY %  YTD %             DAILY   YTD %
                                                     %  
 Japan                  +0.13  -0.48             -1.03    2.85
 China     <CNY=CFXS    -0.11  +0.61              0.70    3.40
           >                                            
 India                  -0.22  -0.22             -0.72    2.49
 Indonesi               -0.43  -0.21              0.54    7.17
 a                                                      
 Malaysia               -0.27  -0.64             -1.06   -1.08
 Philippi               -0.03  -0.09             -0.92    0.45
 nes                                                    
 S.Korea   <KRW=KFTC    -0.58  -1.77             -1.45    5.83
           >                                            
 Singapor               -0.20  -0.86             -0.72    4.90
 e                                                      
 Taiwan                 +1.78  +1.79             -0.58    5.39
 Thailand               -0.30  -0.50             -0.70    4.08
 


 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru. Editing by
Gerry Doyle)
