EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine stocks jump on vaccine hopes, dovish c.bank

* Baht jumps most in two weeks * Malaysia stocks gain most in a week * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Soumyajit Saha June 25 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks hit more than one-week highs on Friday, as market participants looked towards an expected increase in vaccine supply, while the country's central bank reiterating its dovish stance further boosted sentiment. A broader dollar retreat and a bipartisan U.S. Senate deal on infrastructure spending also boosted emerging assets, with the Thai baht strengthening from a 13-month low hit on Thursday. Manila stocks rose 0.9% to register their fourth weekly gain in five, a day after the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) cited continued risks from rising coronavirus infections to keep policy accommodative, and left benchmark rates at a record low. The dovish stance means "local monetary policy normalisation may indeed be a long way off and the real economy still has leeway to take advantage of the low interest rate environment and help lift economic recovery and expansion," said Ruben Carlo O. Asuncion, chief economist at The Union Bank of the Philippines. The country has also approved the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Indian vaccine developer Bharat Biotech, and will receive a million doses of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine from Japan. The Thai baht strengthened as much as 0.28% in its best session since June 11, recovering from two consecutive sessions of hitting over 13-month lows. The baht had skidded lower after Thailand's central bank on Wednesday downgraded annual growth forecasts and pledged an accommodative policy stance Political uncertainty is also weighing. Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters took to the streets on Thursday, calling for the prime minister to resign. South Korea's won jumped most in more than a month, a day after the country's central bank said it expected upward inflationary pressure, reinforcing views it was shifting to less accommodative stance Stock markets across Asia rose, tracking U.S. indexes which hit record highs overnight after and President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal. Jakarta stocks rose nearly 1% to snap two sessions of losses, while Malaysian shares registered their best session in a week. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 9 basis points at 6.52% ** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is up 1.09 basis points at 3.296% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0709 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD % % % Japan +0.08 -6.80 0.66 5.91 China +0.28 +1.15 1.12 3.85 India -0.05 -1.53 0.24 13.21 Indonesia -0.03 -2.77 0.59 1.14 Malaysia +0.14 -3.18 0.34 -4.06 Philippines +0.09 -0.97 0.94 -2.65 S.Korea +0.64 -3.68 0.51 14.94 Singapore +0.13 -1.51 0.12 9.83 Taiwan +0.46 +2.19 0.55 18.81 Thailand +0.35 -5.58 0.06 9.47 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)