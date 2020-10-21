Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine stocks rise as virus cases slow; Taiwan dollar tops Asia FX

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

0 Min Read

    * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
    * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3lKhL5I
    * Philippine stocks set for third straight day of gains
    * S. Korean won at its strongest level since April 2019
    * Taiwan dollar set for third straight day of gains 

    By Shriya Ramakrishnan
    Oct 21 (Reuters) - Philippine shares hit their highest level
in over three months on Wednesday after a drop in new COVID-19
infections, while Taiwan's dollar rose the most among Asian
currencies as strong export orders lifted sentiment. 
    Manila's benchmark index was set to extend gains for
a third consecutive day, rising 2.7% to its highest since July
9, after the Philippines reported its lowest daily increase in
infections in four weeks.
    Sentiment has improved recently for Philippine stocks after
the passage of the 2021 budget aimed at underpinning an economic
recovery, and the relaxation of further coronavirus restrictions
in Manila.
    "While recent gains have been impressive, I think there is
still a long way to go in order for the benchmark stock index to
recover back to pre-pandemic levels," said Daniel Dubrovsky,
analyst at IG.
    "The challenge that Philippine equities face as a whole is
that about 40% of the benchmark is comprised of industrial
companies...which really need the support of a strong rebound in
global growth. While it is hard to say which sector could
outperform, monetary policy conditions seem to be supportive of
the real estate one." 
    Stock markets and currencies across the rest of the region
traded higher as growing optimism that U.S. lawmakers are
nearing a deal on a stimulus package helped draw money into
riskier Asian assets, sending the dollar to a one-month low.
    South Korea's won advanced 0.6% and the benchmark
KOSPI rose 0.3%, even as preliminary trade figures
showed exports out of Asia's fourth-largest economy fell again.

    Taiwan's dollar extended its winning streak for a
third consecutive day, rising 1% to 28.64 per dollar after data
showed export orders rose for a seventh consecutive month in
September.
    The currency has gained around 5% against the greenback so
far this year, having benefited from stronger exports from the
tech powerhouse island, helped by demand for laptops and tablets
to support the work-from-home trend during the COVID-19
pandemic. 
    "While central bank is likely to be monitoring the situation
carefully and perhaps intervene marginally, they have little
choice but to resign to the trend," said Mahesh Sethuraman,
deputy head of global sales trading at Saxo Capital Markets.
    "While it does hurt the competitiveness of their export
economy to some extent, given Taiwan is one of the few economies
to bounce back from COVID swiftly, that gives the central bank
some buffer to withstand currency appreciation." 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS:
    ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are down 1.5
basis points at 1.375%
    ** In the Philippines, top index gainers are Alliance Global
Group Inc up 5.73% at 7.93 pesos, Robinsons Land Corp
 up 5.52% at 15.3 pesos, Bank of the Philippine Islands
 up ​ 4.35% at 72 pesos
    * Top losers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index include
Top Glove Corporation Bhd down 4.43% at 9.06 ringgit;
Hartalega Holdings Bhd down 2.94% at 18.48 ringgit;
Sime Darby Plantation Bhd down 1.61% at 4.9 ringgit
    
    
  Asia stock indexes and                                        
 currencies at   0418 GMT                                 
 COUNTRY   FX RIC     FX DAILY  FX YTD    INDEX   STOCKS  STOCKS
                             %       %           DAILY %   YTD %
 Japan                   +0.19   +3.15              0.41    0.03
 China     <CNY=CFXS     +0.33   +4.63             -0.35    8.73
           >                                              
 India                    0.00   -2.83              0.89   -1.36
 Indonesi                +0.17   -5.09             -0.02  -19.06
 a                                                        
 Malaysia                +0.10   -1.30             -0.59   -5.46
 Philippi                -0.08   +4.33              2.74  -19.65
 nes                                                      
 S.Korea   <KRW=KFTC     +0.56   +2.07              0.31    7.65
           >                                              
 Singapor                +0.12   -0.83              0.39  -21.23
 e                                                        
 Taiwan                  +0.97   +5.07              0.24    7.47
 Thailand                +0.16   -4.20              0.69  -22.84
 
 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up