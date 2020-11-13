EMERGING MARKETS-Philippines, China stocks lead Asia declines as global COVID-19 cases surge

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3lKhL5I Nov 13 (Reuters) - Stocks in China and the Philippines led declines across Asia on Friday as surging COVID-19 cases globally and more lockdowns clouded the region's recovery prospects. In Shanghai and Jakarta stocks fell 0.8% and 0.5%, respectively, as cases spike in the United States and Europe, with fresh social restrictions coming into effect in more areas. Asia's tourism- and trade-reliant economies have been showing increasing signs of a recovery as the pandemic has been largely brought under control in much of the region, with optimism further boosted by encouraging news on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trials at the start of the week. "Simply put, the imminence of virus devastation is more daunting than the promise of the vaccine pipeline," Mizuho Bank said in a note. Currencies in the region also weakened with Indonesia's rupiah, which has benefited from a surge in bond inflows lately as optimism rose, down 0.2%. Since the start of last week, the rupiah has climbed 3.1% on the dollar as Joe Biden's presidential election saw a return of risk appetite. In local economic news, Malaysia's economy shrank less than expected in the third quarter as business activity resumed. Stocks pared much of their losses to trade 0.2% lower while the ringgit remained little changed. Malaysia's central bank governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said growth into 2021 will be supported by a pick-up in global demand and as domestic activity recovers. Equities in Kuala Lumpur are set to dip for the week, along with Singapore and Jakarta. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said while the vaccine development news was welcome, near-term economic risks remain, while European officials warned that measures to control the spread were still required. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields down 4.1 basis points to 4.918% ** Hong Leong Bank Bhd was the top loser in Malaysia, falling 2.16%; Press Metal Aluminium Holdings was the top gainer, up 3.49% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0413 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan +0.19 +3.52 -0.88 6.93 China -0.21 +5.10 -0.75 8.64 India +0.00 -4.38 -0.54 3.72 Indonesia -0.21 -2.05 -0.50 -13.78 Malaysia -0.02 -0.97 -0.16 -0.03 Philippines +0.35 +4.89 -0.86 -10.89 S.Korea -0.15 +3.57 0.33 13.02 Singapore -0.05 -0.41 -0.49 -16.26 Taiwan +1.22 +5.59 0.07 10.29 Thailand -0.13 -1.19 -0.10 -15.50 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)