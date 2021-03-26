EMERGING MARKETS-Recovery hopes buoy Asian shares at end of tumultuous week

* China's economy expected to expand by 8.1% in 2021- World Bank * IMF upgrades South Korea's 2021 growth forecast to 3.6% * Indonesia eyes its biggest weekly fall in seven By Shruti Sonal March 26 (Reuters) - Shares in Asia's emerging markets gained on Friday on hopes of an economic recovery, in a week marred by coronavirus resurgence fears, rising Sino-U.S. tensions and the lira's slump. MSCI's ex-Japan Asia index rose 1.5% after hitting a near three-month low on Thursday. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.5%, snapping a three-day losing streak. In tandem with the broader gains, stocks in Taiwan, India, Indonesia and South Korea climbed nearly 1%. India was set for a second-straight weekly fall, while Indonesia eyed its biggest weekly fall in seven. South Korea, meanwhile, eked out a gain of 0.049% over the week. Boosting recovery hopes, U.S. Labor Department data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a one-year low last week, while new World Bank forecasts show China's economy is set to expand by 8.1% this year. The International Monetary Fund upgraded South Korea's 2021 growth forecast to 3.6% from 3.1% previously, supported by a rebound in tech exports and added fiscal stimulus. However, concerns remained over the broader outlook for equities as a Reuters poll showed another bond market sell-off is likely in the next three months. Escalating tensions between the United States and Beijing — both key trading partners of countries in the region — showed no signs of easing. U.S. President Joe Biden vowed on Thursday to push China to play by international rules and said he would prevent China from passing the United States to become the most powerful country in the world. With only three trading days left in March, Philippine and Indian shares were set to underperform regional peers for the month. Indian shares bounced back on Friday after shedding about 3% in the last two sessions, but fears of an economic fallout remained as coronavirus cases surged. Mizuho Bank analysts said the latest wave will smudge recovery prospects but will not derail it given the absence of any stringent lockdowns. The Philippine central bank will unwind accommodative policy measures in a timely manner, its governor said, a day after the bank kept interest rates steady. Regional currencies were mixed as the U.S. dollar traded near multi-month highs. China's yuan inched up as Beijing vowed continued support for its economy. The South Korean won, Singapore dollar and the Indian rupee added between 0.2% and 0.4%, while the Thai baht and Indonesian rupiah weakened. Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0742 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD % % % Japan -0.06 -5.49 <.N2 1.56 6.31 25> China <CNY=CFX +0.08 -0.21 <.SS 1.63 -1.58 S> EC> India +0.29 +0.90 <.NS 1.65 4.15 EI> Indones +0.00 -2.64 <.JK 1.05 3.48 ia SE> Malaysi +0.02 -2.97 <.KL 0.08 -1.74 a SE> Philipp +0.10 -0.97 <.PS -0.55 -8.33 ines I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT +0.35 -3.82 <.KS 1.09 5.83 C> 11> Singapo +0.22 -1.86 <.ST 0.70 11.25 re I> Taiwan +0.03 -0.41 <.TW 1.53 10.68 II> Thailan -0.06 -3.70 <.SE 0.48 8.92 d TI> (Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)