EMERGING MARKETS-Recovery hopes support Asian shares amid geopolitical tensions

* S.Korean shares end higher * U.S. retail sales data fuels recovery hopes * Rupiah little changed ahead of c.bank meeting on Thursday * Indian shares down after troops die in border clash with China By Nikhil Nainan June 17 (Reuters) - South Korean shares reversed earlier losses on Wednesday as hopes of a quick economic recovery lifted sentiment across emerging markets, though Indian stocks remained weak after a border clash with China. Gains in the region were largely kept in check by Beijing reinstating strict measures to control fresh outbreaks of the coronavirus and as six U.S. states reported a record number of new cases. Optimism over a recovery, amid geopolitical flare-ups in parts of Asia, was fuelled by data that showed U.S. retail sales bounced back sharply in May and as the U.S. Federal Reserve started its corporate bond buying programme. Thai and Malaysian shares were the best performers in the region, gaining 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively. South Korean shares ended marginally higher, recovering from a 1.5% drop earlier following fresh tensions with North Korea. Pyongyang rejected a South Korean offer to send special envoys and said it would redeploy troops at the border, a day after it blew up a joint liaison office set up in a border town. The won remained under pressure, down 0.6% against the dollar. Indian shares reversed course late in the session, dropping 0.2%, amid heightened tensions with China after a deadly border clash. India said 20 of its soldiers had been killed in the clash. "By the looks of things it seems as though both sides are trying to de-escalate the situation, but this is nevertheless a very unwelcome development in an environment not short of possible risks," Deutsche analysts said in a note. However, the rupee gained 0.1%. Abhishek Goenka, the head of Indian forex advisory services firm IFA Global, said he expected state-run firms would supply dollars to ease the strain on the rupee. The Indonesian rupiah was little changed ahead of a central bank meeting on Thursday, when rates are expected to be cut. Southeast Asia's largest economy is facing its first contraction since 1999 in the second quarter due to curbs to control the spread of the coronavirus. Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0947 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan -0.06 +1.15 -0.56 -5.08 China -0.07 -1.80 0.14 -3.75 India +0.08 -6.26 -0.21 -18.57 Indonesia -0.04 -1.03 0.03 -20.82 Malaysia -0.07 -4.42 0.57 -3.93 Philippines +0.05 +1.09 0.00 -19.62 S.Korea -0.55 -4.74 0.14 -2.58 Singapore +0.01 -3.59 0.10 -17.17 Taiwan +0.07 +1.43 0.20 -3.86 Thailand -0.42 -4.17 0.66 -12.89 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)