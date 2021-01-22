Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Rising virus deaths hit Indonesian shares; currencies dip

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

0 Min Read

    * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
    * Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3f2vwbA
    * Taiwan dollar advances for a fourth straight day
    * Indonesia reports daily record COVID-19 deaths
    * Philippine stocks set to lose about 3% this week 

    By Shriya Ramakrishnan
    Jan 22 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares fell more than 1% on
Friday after the country reported a record jump in COVID-19
deaths for the second time this week, while a steady dollar put
a brake on recent rises in Asian currencies.
    The record fatalities and sharp rise in daily cases in
recent weeks have put Indonesia's hospitals under serious
strain, even as the country began a mass vaccination campaign
earlier this month. 
    Shares in Jakarta slipped 1.5%, and the rupiah
 dipped 0.2%. The country's central bank kept key policy
rates unchanged on Thursday, but vowed to direct all instruments
toward supporting growth. 
    "The risk is that with more governments in the region (Asia)
procuring vaccine deals, the hopes of mass immunisation run
ahead of the reality resulting in a pre-emptive move back to
pre-COVID normality and a further deterioration in the pandemic
situation," analysts at Mizuho Bank wrote in a note.
    Most emerging Asian currencies weakened as the dollar index
 picked up steam after three days of declines, as optimism
about more pandemic relief in the United States under the Biden
administration drove up demand for riskier assets.
    The South Korean won weakened 0.4% against the
greenback, and the Malaysian ringgit and Singapore dollar
 each traded 0.2% lower.
    Philippine shares also sank more than 1% on a
continued sell-off led by foreign investors, with almost all
sectors in the red. The benchmark index was headed for a sixth
straight day of losses and a near 3% drop for the week.
    "Week-to-date, foreign stock investment declined about
$70.86 million.. that is the most in over one month," said
Daniel Dubrovsky, a strategist at trading firm DailyFX.
    "I think some of the pessimism had to do with the
government's preference for a Chinese vaccine which has a lower
efficacy rate compared to others." 
    Stocks in Thailand shed half a percent and the baht
 gave up 0.2% as the country's finance minister warned
the economy could grow less than earlier forecast this year,
following its biggest coronavirus outbreak yet.
    Taiwan's dollar extended its winning streak to a
fourth consecutive session, strengthening more than 1% against
the dollar.
    Taiwan's central bank said on Thursday it would punish four
unnamed foreign banks for helping grains firms speculate in the
deliverable forwards foreign exchange market, as it moved to
slow the Taiwan dollar's rise.
    The currency's strength risks making manufacturing exports
less competitive. The Taiwan dollar is up nearly 2% this year
following a 5.3% gain in 2020. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS:
    ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1 basis points
at 6.301%
    ** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index include 
Gihon Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk PT down 6.99% at
1730 rupiah; Sumber Global Energy Tbk PT down 6.95% at
870 rupiah
    ** In the Philippines, top index losers are PLDT Inc
 down 3.14% at 1390 pesos; SM Investments Corp
down 3% at 1035 pesos 
    
     
  Asia stock indexes and                                        
 currencies at   0458 GMT                                 
 COUNTRY    FX RIC          FX     FX      INDEX  STOCKS  STOCKS
                       DAILY %  YTD %              DAILY   YTD %
                                                       %  
 Japan                   -0.09  -0.32              -0.29    4.48
 China      <CNY=CFXS    -0.13  +0.93              -0.73    3.51
            >                                             
 India                   -0.04  +0.07               0.05    4.40
 Indonesia               -0.21  +0.21              -1.50    5.67
 Malaysia                -0.15  -0.35               0.50   -1.51
 Philippin               +0.04  -0.10              -1.47   -1.47
 es                                                       
 S.Korea    <KRW=KFTC    -0.41  -1.50               0.08   10.09
            >                                             
 Singapore               -0.19  -0.27              -0.73    5.32
 Taiwan                  +1.46  +1.85              -0.49    9.11
 Thailand                -0.17  -0.03              -0.53    3.87
 


 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up