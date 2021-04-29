EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won, Thai Baht lead gains among Asian currencies

April 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0201 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 108.470 108.59 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.324 1.3249 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 27.864 27.938 +0.27 Korean won 1107.000 1113 +0.54 Baht 31.220 31.35 +0.42 Peso 48.408 48.44 +0.07 Rupiah 14450.000 14495 +0.31 Rupee 74.350 74.35 0.00 Yuan 6.467 6.4789 +0.18 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 108.470 103.24 -4.82 Sing dlr 1.324 1.3209 -0.20 Taiwan dlr 27.864 28.483 +2.22 Korean won 1107.000 1086.20 -1.88 Baht 31.220 29.96 -4.04 Peso 48.408 48.01 -0.82 Rupiah 14450.000 14040 -2.84 Rupee 74.350 73.07 -1.73 Yuan 6.467 6.5283 +0.94 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)