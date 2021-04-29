Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won, Thai Baht lead gains among Asian currencies

By Reuters Staff

    April 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                  
   Change on the day at                     
         0201 GMT                     
  Currency      Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                                 day    Move
  Japan yen   108.470         108.59   +0.11
  Sing dlr    1.324           1.3249   +0.11
  Taiwan dlr  27.864          27.938   +0.27
  Korean won  1107.000          1113   +0.54
  Baht        31.220           31.35   +0.42
  Peso        48.408           48.44   +0.07
  Rupiah      14450.000        14495   +0.31
  Rupee       74.350           74.35    0.00
  Yuan        6.467           6.4789   +0.18
                                            
  Change so far in 2021                     
  Currency    Latest bid    End 2020     Pct
                                        Move
  Japan yen   108.470         103.24   -4.82
  Sing dlr    1.324           1.3209   -0.20
  Taiwan dlr  27.864          28.483   +2.22
  Korean won  1107.000       1086.20   -1.88
  Baht        31.220           29.96   -4.04
  Peso        48.408           48.01   -0.82
  Rupiah      14450.000        14040   -2.84
  Rupee       74.350           73.07   -1.73
  Yuan        6.467           6.5283   +0.94
 
 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
