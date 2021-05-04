EMERGING MARKETS-Singapore dollar weakens, Taiwan dollar firms

May 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.210 109.06 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.332 1.3293 -0.23 Taiwan dlr 27.917 27.979 +0.22 Korean won 1121.700 1124 +0.21 Peso 48.035 48 -0.07 Rupiah 14440.000 14445 +0.03 Rupee 73.915 73.915 0.00 Ringgit 4.103 4.103 +0.00 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.210 103.24 -5.47 Sing dlr 1.332 1.3209 -0.86 Taiwan dlr 27.917 28.483 +2.03 Korean won 1121.700 1086.20 -3.16 Baht 31.140 29.96 -3.79 Peso 48.035 48.01 -0.05 Rupiah 14440.000 14040 -2.77 Rupee 73.915 73.07 -1.15 Ringgit 4.103 4.0200 -2.02 Yuan 6.475 6.5283 +0.83 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)