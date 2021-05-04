Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Singapore dollar weakens, Taiwan dollar firms

By Reuters Staff

    May 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                         
  Currency       Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen      109.210           109.06     -0.14
  Sing dlr       1.332             1.3293     -0.23
  Taiwan dlr     27.917            27.979     +0.22
  Korean won     1121.700            1124     +0.21
  Peso           48.035                48     -0.07
  Rupiah         14440.000          14445     +0.03
  Rupee          73.915            73.915      0.00
  Ringgit        4.103              4.103     +0.00
                                                   
  Change so far in 2021                            
  Currency       Latest bid  End 2020      Pct Move
  Japan yen      109.210           103.24     -5.47
  Sing dlr       1.332             1.3209     -0.86
  Taiwan dlr     27.917            28.483     +2.03
  Korean won     1121.700         1086.20     -3.16
  Baht           31.140             29.96     -3.79
  Peso           48.035             48.01     -0.05
  Rupiah         14440.000          14040     -2.77
  Rupee          73.915             73.07     -1.15
  Ringgit        4.103             4.0200     -2.02
  Yuan           6.475             6.5283     +0.83
 
 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
