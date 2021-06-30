EMERGING MARKETS-Singapore shares jump on upbeat c.bank forecast, virus woes batter rupiah

* Thai stocks rise to one-week high * Philippine stocks on track for second straight monthly gain * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Soumyajit Saha June 30 (Reuters) - Singapore stocks were set for their biggest jump in more than a month on Wednesday, after the country's central bank said annual economic growth could surpass forecasts, while rupiah weakened on a surge in fresh COVID-19 cases in Indonesia. The Monetary Authority of Singapore chief Ravi Menon said the city-state's economic growth could exceed the upper end of the official 4% to 6% forecast range this year, buoyed by a rebound in global demand and progress in the domestic vaccination program. Government data here showed a fall in new coronavirus cases over the last few days, while local media reported here a ramp up in the vaccination drive. The FTSE Strait Times index rose as much as 1.7% in its best session since May 18, though it was on track to decline 0.8% for the June quarter. Indonesia's rupiah, on the other hand, weakened to its lowest level since April 23, as the country faced record daily COVID-19 infections of more than 20,000 in recent days. "The increase in hospitalizations are weighing on sentiment... rumours of the country contemplating further restrictions to combat the Delta variant have led to investors reducing their exposure to the rupiah," said Chang Wei Liang, a macro strategist with DBS bank. "We expect the downside to the rupiah to persist till cases peak." Emergency social restrictions are being finalised amid a spike in coronavirus cases in Indonesia, its President Joko Widodo said. Philippine stocks also fell, a day after the country extended restrictions on movement and businesses in the capital and nearby provinces until mid-July. But the benchmark index gained over 4% for the month, to notch up its second straight monthly gain. Thai equities rose to their highest in a week as they built on Tuesday's gains, with the bourse set to gain 0.5% for the June quarter. Most emerging Asian currencies were muted, with the Korean won strengthening 0.3%. Regional markets mostly shrugged off a dip in China's June factory activity that fell to a four-month low, hurt by higher raw material prices and virus-led disruptions. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.8 basis points at 6.628% ** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is down 2.3 basis points at 3.292% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0556 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD % % % Japan +0.04 -6.54 0.12 5.11 China +0.10 +1.10 0.39 3.28 India -0.20 -1.75 0.54 13.24 Indonesia -0.34 -3.37 0.81 0.30 Malaysia +0.00 -3.13 -0.36 -5.20 Philippines -0.10 -1.46 -0.79 -3.33 S.Korea +0.12 -3.64 0.46 14.91 Singapore +0.04 -1.76 1.51 10.28 Taiwan +0.06 +2.12 0.89 20.52 Thailand +0.09 -6.40 0.26 10.08 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)