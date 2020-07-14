EMERGING MARKETS-Singapore shares sink on record output slump

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3f2vwbA * Singapore shares hit near two-week low * Export-focused Asian FX decline the most By Shriya Ramakrishnan July 14 (Reuters) - Singapore shares fell nearly 1% on Tuesday as the city-state reported its deepest second-quarter contraction in history, while simmering Sino-U.S. tensions and rising coronavirus infections dented confidence across the region. Preliminary Singapore data showed economic growth in one of the world's biggest trading hubs plunged by a record 41.2% from the previous three months as the coronavirus pandemic took a heavy toll on businesses. Singapore's FTSE Straits Times Index, which has largely underperformed in the region so far this year, hit a near two-week low with the financial and real estate sector dominating losses. The Singapore dollar dipped 0.2%. "Even with a widely expected bottoming in Q2, the worry is about a long hard slog back, with the path to recovery littered with uncertainty," Mizuho Bank analysts said in a note. Losses in China outpaced those elsewhere, with the Shanghai Composite index down over 1%, as investors worried about the huge rise in coronavirus infections globally - up by 1 million in the just five days. The moves in Asian stock markets followed Wall Street where a selloff accelerated after California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered a massive retrenchment of the state's reopening, shutting bars and banning indoor restaurant dining statewide. South Korean and Thai shares were down about half a percent while the Philippines, the region's worst performer in recent days, lost another quarter of a percent. "The California rollback will spur worries about broader and more wide-sweeping lockdowns," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at AxiCorp. Diplomatic tensions also lurked in the background after the United States rejected China's disputed claims to offshore resources in most of the South China Sea - a shift in tone which prompted a rebuke from Beijing. That pulled investors toward the relative security of the dollar and took some of the shine off better-than-expected trade figures from China. The Chinese yuan, Thai baht and South Korean won were the worst hit, weakening between 0.2% and 0.5% against the dollar. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Philippine 10yr-yields are down more than 200 basis points since March ** Top losers on the Singapore STI include Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd down 1.83% at S$3.21; SATS Ltd down 1.8% at S$2.73; Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd down 1.73% at S$3.98 ** Top losers on Thailand's SETI include Surapon Foods PCL down 13.28% at 5.55 baht; Samui Buri Property Fund down 7.5% at 2.22 baht Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0405 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX YTD INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY % % DAILY YTD % % Japan <JPY= +0.09 +1.35 -1.04 -4.68 > China <CNY= -0.18 -0.67 -1.10 11.64 CFXS> India <INR= 0.00 -5.07 -0.64 -11.79 IN> Indonesi <IDR= -0.07 -3.34 -0.09 -19.68 a > Malaysia <MYR= -0.12 -4.17 0.40 1.52 > Philippi <PHP= -0.24 +2.22 -0.06 -21.07 nes > S.Korea <KRW= -0.49 -4.18 -0.61 -1.14 KFTC> Singapor <SGD= -0.22 -3.49 -0.68 -18.92 e > Taiwan <TWD= +0.35 +2.12 -0.30 1.48 TP> Thailand <THB= -0.38 -5.02 -0.51 -15.47 TH> (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Simon Cameron-Moore)