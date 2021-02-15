EMERGING MARKETS-Singapore, Thai stocks cheer less-than-feared Q4 economic contraction

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3lKhL5I * S. Korea stocks hit highest since Jan. 27 * China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, U.S. markets shut By Shashwat Awasthi Feb 15 (Reuters) - Thailand stocks were on track for their best day in more than a month on Monday and Singapore shares jumped after the Southeast Asian economies contracted less than expected in the final quarter of 2020. Across Asia, share markets began a data-heavy week on a firm footing amid optimism the rollout of coronavirus vaccines globally will speed up economic recovery. Thailand's SETI index jumped 1.3%, the most since Jan. 8. The baht traded flat as the country trimmed its growth outlook for 2021. The tourism-reliant nation was hit hard last year as the pandemic led to international travel restrictions and a COVID-19 outbreak in December has dealt a further blow to prospects for a speedy recovery. Thailand's fourth-quarter GDP data could indicate the "worst is over", but Monday's jump in stocks is also partly down to steep, single-stock moves, said Poon Panichpibool, a market strategist at Krung Thai Bank. "I think the market just follows hype on some stocks like PTT Oil and Retail Business... or Delta Electronics which benefits from up-cycle in semiconductor/IC sectors," Panichpibool said. PTT Oil and Retail Business, which soared almost 50% in its market debut last week, was up almost 20%. Shares of Delta surged 19%. Despite a lower 2021 growth forecast, Panichpibool said he does not expect the Bank of Thailand to cut record low interest rates further in the near term. Stocks in Singapore jumped as much as 0.7% and the dollar firmed after the city-state too reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter GDP. Analysts were also looking ahead to Singapore's 2021 budget, due on Tuesday, for guidance on fiscal policy. "Domestic policy concerns pertaining to an uneven and protracted recovery trajectory will likely feature prominently in the budget announcement tomorrow," said Selena Ling, head of research and strategy at OCBC Bank. South Korea's KOSPI scaled a near three-week high and the won gained for the fourth straight day after the country's exports during the first 10 days of February surged 69.1% from a year earlier. Markets in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. U.S. stock markets will be closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are up 7 basis points at 1.38% ** Top gainers on Thailand's SETI include Max Metal Corporation up 100%, Muramoto Electron Thailand up 29.66% and Far East Fame Line DDB up 28.11% ** In the Philippines, top index losers are Alliance Global Group down 3.67%, Ayala Corp down 2.43% and International Container Terminal Services down 2.24% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0722 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.16 -1.77 1.91 9.62 China 0.00 +1.09 0.00 5.24 India +0.20 +0.63 0.95 9.48 Indonesia +0.43 +0.93 0.73 4.83 Malaysia +0.14 -0.37 0.84 -0.89 Philippines +0.27 +0.21 -0.45 -2.53 S.Korea +0.51 -1.38 1.50 9.52 Singapore +0.09 -0.19 0.27 3.15 Taiwan 0.00 +0.33 0.00 7.26 Thailand -0.03 +0.30 1.34 5.46 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)