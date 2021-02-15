EMERGING MARKETS-Singapore, Thai stocks rise as Q4 economic hit less than feared

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3lKhL5I * S. Korea stocks hit highest since Jan. 27 * China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, U.S. markets shut By Shashwat Awasthi Feb 15 (Reuters) - Singapore and Thai share markets began a data-heavy week on a firm footing on Monday after the two Southeast Asian economies contracted less than expected in the final quarter of 2020. South Korean shares jumped 1.5% and Malaysian shares touched a near one-month high as Asian stocks hit record highs on optimism the rollout of coronavirus vaccines around the world will speed up economic recovery. Singapore's economy is expected to recover gradually in 2021, the government said, after better-than-expected fourth-quarter gross domestic product data. Though the city-state marked its worst recession on record last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the FTSE Strait Times Index jumped as much as 0.7% and was on course for its best day in a week, while the Singapore dollar firmed. Analysts were also looking ahead to Singapore's 2021 budget, due on Tuesday, for guidance on fiscal policy. "We expect next year to be a somewhat normal year for fiscal policy but that shouldn't be construed as reverting to a budget surplus," ING analyst Prakash Sakpal said. "Although accelerating recovery and GDP growth this year should enable the government to scale back some of the measures, we anticipate a broad stance of supporting jobs and business to prevail." Thai stocks rose 0.6% on the back of December-quarter GDP data, but the baht traded flat as Southeast Asia's second-largest economy trimmed its growth outlook for 2021. The tourism-reliant nation was hit hard last year as the pandemic led to widespread international travel restrictions and a COVID-19 outbreak in December has dealt a further blow to prospects for a speedy recovery. "We expect more of the same this year as the mainstay for growth, i.e. tourist arrivals, will unlikely return until the vaccination drive domestically and globally has gathered momentum," Mizuho analysts wrote. "In addition, the uneasy political situation will keep domestic and foreign investments on the sidelines depriving the economy of much needed support." Elsewhere in the region, South Korea's KOSPI scaled a near three-week high and the won gained for the fourth straight session. Data showed the country's exports during the first 10 days of February surged 69.1% from a year earlier. A raft of economic events expected this week, including Singapore's budget and January trade data, Indonesia's central bank policy decision, and minutes of the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, could drive steeper moves across the region. Markets in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. U.S. stock markets will be closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are up 6 basis points at 1.37% ** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index include MNC Land Tbk up 33.33%, Kedaung Indah Can Tbk up 25.13% and Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk up ​ 18.83% ** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index include MISC up 3.35%, Telekom Malaysia up 2.12% and RHB Bank up 2.07% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0352 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD % X S S YTD % DAILY % % Japan -0.09 -1.69 <.N2 1.21 8.87 25> China <CNY=CFX 0.00 +1.09 <.SS 0.00 5.24 S> EC> India 0.00 +0.43 <.NS 0.71 9.22 EI> Indones +0.43 +0.93 <.JK 0.79 4.89 ia SE> Malaysi +0.16 -0.35 <.KL 0.58 -1.13 a SE> Philipp +0.24 +0.18 <.PS 0.23 -1.86 ines I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT +0.40 -1.49 <.KS 1.48 9.50 C> 11> Singapo +0.17 -0.11 <.ST 0.35 3.23 re I> Taiwan 0.00 +0.33 <.TW 0.00 7.26 II> Thailan +0.10 +0.44 <.SE 0.58 4.68 d TI> (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)