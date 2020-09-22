EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean stocks sink 2% as virus concerns hit Asia

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3lKhL5I * Singapore shares at lowest since April 6 as banks drag * Indonesia posts record daily increase in virus cases By Anushka Trivedi Sept 22 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks led a slide in emerging Asian markets on Tuesday, shedding more than 2% to touch a one-month low, as investors dumped riskier assets after fresh COVID-19 outbreaks in Europe hit hopes for a speedy global recovery. Taiwan equities, among Asia's winners from months of coronavirus-driven volatility, and Indonesia, among the hardest hit, were both down around 1% each. Jakarta's stock index hit a near two-week low, while the rupiah gave up 0.3% against a broadly firmer dollar after Indonesia reported a record increase in coronavirus infections on Monday. The country's finance minister forecast a steeper economic contraction this year than earlier predicted, adding to troubles for a government which has spooked foreign investors with moves to change the country's central bank law. Analysts at DBS said in a note that "if foreign bond inflows do not return in the coming months, the 'burden' on onshore banks and Bank Indonesia to continue to support fiscal financing in 2021 will remain heavy." Singapore stocks hit a five-month low after DBS Group Holdings was among the banks named in reports on Sunday that said a number of major global lenders had moved more than $2 trillion in suspect funds over the past two decades. The city-state's banking stocks shed a combined $2 billion, with the top three lenders tumbling between 0.6% to 1.7%. Asian currencies remained on the backfoot as widespread pessimism in the markets led investors to seek the traditional security of the U.S. dollar. Taiwan's dollar rose 0.5% to 29.011 and was the sole gainer amongst Asian emerging currencies. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up 9.5 basis points at 5.191% ** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index include City Retail Developments Tbk PT, down 6.99%, and Tri Banyan Tirta Tbk PT, down 6.92% ** Singapore shares on track to drop for fourth straight session Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0644 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % Japan +0.05 +3.84 0.00 0.29 China +0.16 +2.50 -1.04 7.62 India -0.15 -2.86 -0.63 -8.13 Indonesi -0.34 -5.83 -0.94 -21.38 a Malaysia -0.41 -1.16 0.46 -5.18 Philippi -0.07 +4.51 -0.25 -24.58 nes S.Korea -0.60 -0.74 -2.38 6.14 Singapor -0.19 -1.48 -0.86 -23.53 e Taiwan +0.54 +3.81 -1.17 5.40 Thailand -0.54 -4.71 -0.46 -19.66 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru, Editing by Devika Syamnath & Patrick Graham)