Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads gains as most Asian currencies strengthen

By Reuters Staff

    March 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0219 GMT.
    
    
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen   108.500           108.38     -0.11
  Sing dlr    1.342             1.3434     +0.10
  Taiwan dlr  28.180            28.326     +0.52
  Korean won  1137.400          1142.7     +0.47
  Baht        30.640             30.72     +0.26
  Peso        48.470             48.56     +0.19
  Ringgit     4.119              4.125     +0.15
  Yuan        6.499             6.5063     +0.11
                                                
  Change so far in 2021                         
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020      Pct Move
  Japan yen   108.500           103.24     -4.85
  Sing dlr    1.342             1.3209     -1.58
  Taiwan dlr  28.180            28.483     +1.08
  Korean won  1137.400         1086.20     -4.50
  Peso        48.470             48.01     -0.95
  Rupiah      14395.000          14040     -2.47
  Rupee       72.905             73.07     +0.22
  Ringgit     4.119             4.0200     -2.40
  Yuan        6.499             6.5283     +0.45
 
 (Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
