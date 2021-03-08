Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korea's won, Malaysian ringgit dip; Taiwan dollar gains 1%

By Reuters Staff

    March 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen   108.380           108.34     -0.04
  Sing dlr    1.342             1.3424     +0.05
  Taiwan dlr  27.970            28.276     +1.09
  Korean won  1130.700          1126.1     -0.41
  Baht        30.520              30.5     -0.07
  Peso        48.560              48.6     +0.08
  Rupiah      14300.000          14290     -0.07
  Rupee       73.010             73.01      0.00
  Ringgit     4.077              4.072     -0.12
  Yuan        6.496             6.4965     +0.01
                                                
  Change so far in 2021                         
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020      Pct Move
  Japan yen   108.380           103.24     -4.74
  Sing dlr    1.342             1.3209     -1.55
  Taiwan dlr  27.970            28.483     +1.83
  Korean won  1130.700         1086.20     -3.94
  Baht        30.520             29.96     -1.83
  Peso        48.560             48.01     -1.13
  Rupiah      14300.000          14040     -1.82
  Rupee       73.010             73.07     +0.08
  Ringgit     4.077             4.0400     -0.91
  Yuan        6.496             6.5283     +0.50
 
 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
