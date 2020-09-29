EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea, Indonesia lead muted gains in Asia after Wall St boost

* Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3lKhL5I * South Korea stocks set for first monthly loss in five * RBI delays monetary policy meeting By Nikhil Nainan Sept 29 (Reuters) - South Korea and Indonesia outperformed other Asian emerging stock markets on Tuesday as overnight gains on Wall Street lifted sentiment and investors looked to rebalance their books into the month-end and a handful of regional holidays. Shares in Seoul, where the Chuseok holiday runs from Wednesday, and Jakarta climbed around 0.8% and 0.5%, respectively, although both were still on course to post their first monthly loss since March. Gains across the rest of Asia were more muted in comparison to Wall Street's 1.5% overnight jump. Chinese markets, often a driver for the region, will also be on a week-long break starting Thursday. "With the end of the month and the quarter upon markets, a lot of portfolio rebalancing is occurring in the institutional investor space," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior Asia-Pacific market analyst at Oanda. "In the absence of any headlines to disagree with the buy everything premise, Asian stock markets look set to trade positively today." The bounce in U.S. stocks, developments on the U.S. stimulus bill and the impending presidential debate later in the day also kept the dollar in check, helping the region's emerging currencies, though the rupiah dipped. Bank Indonesia's governor told parliament on Monday to put off regulatory reforms, including a new central bank mandate, until next year, calling for the focus to remain on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors in in Indonesia's bond market have been unnerved by thbe possibe change in the central bank law, that could result in some loss of central bank independence. Stocks and the peso in the Philippines were little changed as partial coronavirus curbs were extended in Manila through October. The country's central bank will meet on Thursday, with economists predicting no change in policy. India's central bank was also supposed to hold its policy meeting on Thursday but in a notice on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India said it would reschedule the meeting without giving a reason or new date. The term of three external members of the monetary policy committee ended earlier this month and the government has not yet made fresh appointments. Mizuho criticised the delay in a daily note, describing it as "reckless neglect at a time when the economy cannot afford policy fumbles." The rupee inched lower on Monday. "The RBI needs to step up efforts to boost demand for sovereign debt to keep India's government bond yields in check," Scotiabank said in a note. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields up 3.5 basis points to 6.95%​​ ** Philippine 10-year benchmark yield is unchanged at 3.1% ** Unexplained RBI meeting delay raises policy concerns Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0346 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan +0.03 +2.99 -0.33 -0.94 China -0.20 +2.04 0.52 6.04 India +0.00 -3.25 0.00 -7.73 Indonesia -0.20 -6.72 0.50 -21.73 Malaysia +0.26 -1.75 0.16 -4.70 Philippines -0.02 +4.54 0.07 -24.95 S.Korea +0.41 -1.06 0.78 5.84 Singapore +0.08 -1.94 0.52 -22.56 Taiwan +0.75 +3.80 -0.11 3.77 Thailand -0.09 -5.65 0.03 -20.03 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru: Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)